 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Kick up the dust at Seventh Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo on November 13

The 7th annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo is happening this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 13. This event is quickly becoming a hometown mountain bike classic. 

There are two ride options – 25 miles and 50 miles. All participants ride through Aliso Woods for the first 25 miles and the remaining 25 miles takes place in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Limit is 100 riders.

Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo on Saturday, Nov. 13

The ride will start from Laguna Cyclery, 859 Laguna Canyon Road at 9 a.m., so arrive by 8:30 a.m. This year, they will be finishing at the Laguna Beach Beer Company in Laguna Canyon.

Entry includes a T-shirt and a beer (or soda for the kids), and discounted food will be available. Proceeds raise money for the Laguna Canyon Riders Mountain Bike Team which is an after-school mountain bike program for Laguna youth in grades 6-12.

For more information, go to http://lagunabeachmtb.org/dirtfondo/.

 

