 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Laguna Beach Business Club announces 110921

Laguna Beach Business Club announces November 18 speaker

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, Nov. 18 meeting speaker, Billy Fried, a lifelong “Funtrepreneur” and founder of La Vida Laguna. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. 

Fried will discuss experiential retail.

A 22-year Laguna Beach resident, Fried grew up in Baltimore and graduated from Amherst College with a degree in English Literature and Asian Studies. After college, he worked as a waiter in Honolulu, where he saved enough money to travel the world with a backpack, and immerse himself in Asian culture, which he had studied in college. A little serendipity led to some modeling gigs in Japan, which he then parlayed into travels and work in Europe. He met his then wife in Italy, and they launched a fashion line called Billy Ballo. After selling the business, Fried started a magazine called Buying, Selling & Owning YOUR HOME, which was sold to Realtors to give to their clients. After selling that business, he embarked on a career in advertising, first working for global agency WB Doner as senior vice president, business development. The agency offered him an opportunity to move to Orange County to oversee and help grow the business. He moved to Laguna and fell in love. He soon tired of the corporate life and wanted to live and work in town, so he started his own boutique agency, Spasmodic. Around the same time, he saw a void in the market for recreational activities on the ocean, and in 2003 literally launched kayaks into the ocean with the birth of La Vida Laguna. 

Over the course of nearly 20 years, his eco-friendly business has flourished and grown to now offer stand-up paddling, surfing, hiking, electric bike tours and a number of corporate teambuilding activities. He has become a thought leader and speaker on corporate culture building through team play. And Fried has brought a strong pro-business point of view to Laguna politics with his “Kibitzer” column in the Laguna Beach Independent, as well as interviewing key Laguna Beach personalities on his radio show, “Laguna Talks” on KXFM. An avid lover of Laguna, he is a non-stop fountain of ideas on how to make Laguna’s wonderful quality of life even better. 

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs who meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and their lives. Their goal is to build and maintain relationships with local professionals and businesses that they are proud to recommend to clients and friends. 

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable.  The November 18 meeting will be hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome.  The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend a meeting, either visit the website at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or write to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

