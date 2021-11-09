NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Breakers storm through opening round 110921

Breakers storm through opening round of playoffs with 42-21 win over Chino

Breakers storm QB dropping back to pass

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Scott Brashier

Senior QB Will Bingham drops back to pass on a six-touchdown night

The Breakers won their first-round CIF-SS Football Division 9 playoff game against Chino, 42-21. The victory raises Laguna Beach’s record to 10-1.

Senior Will Bingham had a huge night for the Breakers, completing 14 of 28 passes for 319 yards and six touchdowns.

The first time he hooked up with Luke Degner on a 28-yard TD at the 8:38 mark of the first quarter it put Laguna Beach up with a lead they’d never lose. Early in the 2nd quarter, Bingham and Degner would again combine, this time for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Jacob Diver also joined the touchdown parade connecting with Bingham for scores of 60 and 12 yards, while David Dworakowski also caught one from five yards out.

Later in the evening, Degner and Bingham would do it one final time connecting for 26 yards. 

Laguna Beach will travel Friday to take on Claremont in a quarter-final matchup. Claremont beat Arroyo in their game last week, 12-0.

Breakers storm player running thru opposition

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

6’4” sophomore Ryner Swanson bulls his way through Chino defenders

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.