NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

62.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 90  |  November 9, 2021

Boys & Girls Club partners with Locals 110921

Boys & Girls Club partners with Locals for Laguna Beach for philanthropy at home art contest to spread kindness throughout town

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach hosted the Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council earlier this year and found new roots to promote philanthropy at home. This summer, a grassroots Philanthropy Club emerged at the Canyon Branch where children have been growing happier touched by the transformational joys of giving. Members have been uplifting each other and staff while finding new ways to spread love and kindness. The Club feels more tight-knit than ever before, as this resilient generation teaches staff the true meaning of philanthropy – love In action. The community is invited to join in the fun with a gratitude art contest accepting submissions from now until Thanksgiving.

The club’s Wellness Director Lasslie Martinez has seen great results and creativity in many members. The “Chill Room,” which Martinez hosts, is where many activities occur. It is a perfect spot to sit down alone or with a friend, write in a journal, paint a thank you card for a donor, read a book, have some tea and catch your breath. Since the Philanthropy Club began with the simple concept of “Treats for Kindness,” dozens of members line up to share what touched their lives the most that day and it is always through kind words or actions. 

Boys & Girls Club thank you

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of BGCLB

Club members sharing their gratitude

Every Friday, there are events for members at the Canyon Branch linked to giving and wellness. According to Martinez, “It is beautiful to see the joy the kids are having with the Philanthropy Club. Kindness and gratitude lead to happiness in our members who love to share their good acts. They are learning how special they are and how they can each make an impact no matter what their age.”

Kindness is a ripple that spreads, yes, however, when happy children lead, it becomes a wave. One member recently asked, “How about we do a bake sale to raise money for the oil mess?” or “Can we make signs to spread love?” Involved members are now asking staff how to do more. Plans keep growing. Two members, McKenzie and Debbie, created a fundraiser to help raise money for Cheer uniforms and gear. Every Friday beginning at 4 p.m. the Philanthropy Club meets. This new program welcomes stay-at-home moms who want to get involved as well. All children ages 4-18 can enjoy the fun any Friday afternoon. To learn more, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Boys & Girls Club boy with art

Click on photo for a larger image

A boy connects to nature through his tree painting

According to Club Art Director Mar Stash, “Just as members are learning their impact through kindness, they are also realizing how creative expression ties into philanthropy. We were so honored to submit original paintings to be delivered in conjunction with Sally’s Fund to our seniors. Art uplifts both the creator and the recipient.”

Last week, Community Outreach Director Stephanie Schmitz and Chief Relationship Officer Michelle Highberg met with two moms who have come on board to help. The group decided that the Philanthropy Club would be a new program option especially created with Laguna Beach families in mind. It is also a route for younger members to prepare for the LBUSD PALS program which begins in fourth grade. 

Laguna Local T.O.W. mom Lisa Roberson-Beery shared, “Teaching our children at a young age to be a force for good in their local community and around the globe helps inspire empathy for others and cultivates compassionate future leaders. We are so fortunate to raise our children in Laguna Beach with access to amazing resources like the Boys & Girls Club that provides mentorship, activities and resources that spark creativity and compassion in our children – what a gift!” 

Boys & Girls Club philanthropy

Click on photo for a larger image

BGCLB members donate their original art to Sally’s Fund to spread cheer

Michelle Cornell, a local mom with kids at El Morro said, “Like we introduce sports and dance at a young age, it’s important for kids to get an early opportunity to learn that hands-on helping their community, even in small ways, can make a difference. And, as their world grows, so can their awareness, involvement and ideas. We are fortunate that Laguna Beach is full of opportunities and organizations willing to support hands-on involvement for even the youngest kids. The Boys & Girls Club is an amazing gift that cultivates service through meaningful opportunities for kids and the daily actions of their passionate staff.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in partnership with Locals for Laguna Beach is holding a community-wide art contest for philanthropy at home. The subject is “Laguna Beach Gratitude – For What Are You Most Thankful?”

Youth can also participate in this art project at the Coast Film Festival on November 13 and 14 on the Festival of Arts grounds from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with paper and art supplies available. BGCLB staff and volunteers will be at the Fun Zone and Art areas welcoming youngsters to create art. 

Artwork is due by Thursday, Nov. 25, midnight (12 a.m.). Originals may be mailed to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, 1085 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92561 or delivered there to a drop-off box. Winners will be announced in December. The requested size is 8 1/2” by 11” one-dimensional visual art. Digital submissions of the same size may be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Awards will be given in four different age categories: up to 4 years, 5-10 years, 11-13 years and 14-18 years. Winning imagery will be used to spread kindness throughout Laguna Beach via yard signs and merchandise to promote love in action. Judging will be by jury with representation from Laguna College of Art + Design, LOCA and Laguna Art Museum. Each winner will receive a Locals for Laguna Swag Bag filled with $200 in gift cards and products from local retailers. All participants will receive a special gift. To learn more on how to get involved, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]una.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.