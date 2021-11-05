Public hearing on redrawing OC supervisorial districts favors two map options, both combining Laguna and Newport
By SARA HALL
A redesign of the Orange County supervisorial districts has been narrowed down to only a few proposed maps, and how it plays out could change the political future of the county for the next decade.
The OC board of supervisors held a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to consider input on proposed redistricting maps. The board narrowed it to three options, the public heavily favored two of them.
“This is a very important process,” said Board Chairman Andrew Do. “This will define the political future for Orange County for the next 10 years.”
As they dive into the different proposed maps, they’ll face a number of challenging and complexing issues, he added.
Do emphasized the importance of organizing the process and keeping it transparent for the public.
After the map is redrawn, there are three districts up for re-election (districts two, four and five in 2023), Do noted. They each also have projects they’ve been working on in their own districts, which may not be under their purview with the new map, he added. In an effort to not allow either of those issues influence their choice of map, Do suggested they work out how the transition will proceed before voting on the final map.
Every 10 years, local governments use new census data to redraw their district lines to reflect how the populations have changed.
“This process, called redistricting, is important in ensuring that each board member represents about the same number of constituents,” county staff explained in the report.
On Tuesday, after discussing the possible schedule, supervisors were directed to submit their revisions to the narrowed list of maps by 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4.
The revised maps will be posted online today (November 5) and on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the board will vote on the revisions. On November 16 or 23 (or another date if a special meeting is called), the board will adopt a map. Finally, they will consider the redistricting ordinance on December 7. The county has until December 15 to approve an ordinance adopting the selected map.
At the meeting this week, supervisors kept their comments related to the process, timeline and technical questions.
On Wednesday, Supervisors Katrina Foley (District 2, which includes Newport Beach) and Lisa Bartlett (District 5, which includes Laguna Beach) didn’t have any further comments, but noted in separate emails with Stu News Laguna/Newport that they planned on reviewing the maps and submitting their proposed revisions.
County counsel Nicole Walsh provided the legal framework, including the predominate criteria, and state and federal law requirements.
Districts must be substantially equal in population, although some deviations are allowed to accommodate traditional districting objectives (including maintaining communities of interest, creating compactness and compliance with the Voting Rights Act). A total deviation between the largest and smallest districts of less than 10% is presumptively constitutional. Based on Orange County’s demographics, the VRA also requires a Latino majority-minority district be created. Several of the maps also contain at least one district with nearly or more than 30% Asian citizen voting age population.
After analyzing all the proposed maps and considering the various factors, Walsh said all of the proposed maps are defensible, but the “most defensible” overall are maps two, four and five.
She also noted that the district numbering in the map proposals is not set in stone.
Through the process of elimination, supervisors removed all but maps two, four and five.
In all three maps on the narrowed down list, Newport Beach and Laguna Beach were in the same district, a shift for the two coastal towns currently in separate districts.
During public comment at the board meeting, maps two and five were the clear favorites.
All but one of the public speakers supported either proposed map two or five (the lone comment for a different map favored seven or eight). Of the nearly 50 speakers, comments were fairly evenly split between the two proposals. Supervisors also received a number of emails for both maps.
In support of proposal two, an email thread included Teresa Hernandez, current president of the conservative Lincoln Club of OC and Wayne Lindholm, former president of the club.
Lindholm wrote that map two gives the greatest representation to underserved communities that other proposed maps ignore.
“Proposal two recognizes the diverse nature of our county and respects the uniqueness of my community,” Lindholm wrote. “Specifically, other maps disregard the large Hispanic, as well as the large Asian communities of Orange County.”
East OC is uniquely impacted by traffic, he added, and in map two Laguna Niguel would be appropriately included with the beach communities. It also helps keep the historical ties between the different areas of the county intact.
In another email to the board, Laguna Beach resident Wendy Crimp supported map two.
“It provides for a full Hispanic district, a full Asian district and a coastal district,” she wrote, “and is a balanced approach to redistricting.”
Newport Beach resident Amy Jeanneret also supported the number two proposal in an email to the board. It encompasses the diverse nature of the county and represents each district with thoughtful respect for each district’s unique qualities, she wrote.
“Coastal Orange County has a strong sense of identity and should stay together as a strong unified district,” Jeanneret wrote. “Issues that affect the coast of Orange County impact all of Orange County. We deserve a representation that is focused on our issues. Proposal two gives a stronger representation of the issues that affect the coastal community than any other proposal.”
Newport Beach resident Adriana Fourcher wrote that “the citizens in Orange County identify with their respective communities based upon many factors including topography and lifestyle characteristics.” Each area is unique, she added.
“The West/Coastal OC region shares the characteristic of proximity to a coastal economy which provides the basis for a live/work/recreate lifestyle,” Fourcher wrote. “Proposal two maintains the coastal community area and provides a focused representation.”
Map two also limits district disruption and provides strong representation for the Latino and Asian Pacific communities, she wrote.
“Proposal two, while not being perfect, is the best fit overall,” Fourcher wrote. “It respects the cultural and economic ties in each area.”
During public comment on Tuesday, another map two supporter was Marc Ang, president and founder of Asian Industry B2B, a conservative Asian community organization that focuses on pro-business and pro-family activities and initiatives. Ang, who is also the current president of Chinese American Citizens Alliance for Orange County, said he received a strong response from his membership in support of proposed map two.
“It’s about time now that we had a district that can unify the Vietnamese and Korean communities,” Ang said.
Those two communities have come together in recent years and, considering that, map two makes the most sense, he said.
“It puts them together as one and I think the goal in redistricting is to create like communities,” Ang said.
Joy Chen, Laguna Hills resident and AIB2B’s liaison for government initiatives and elected officials, and a member of Chinese American Cultural Association, said the new district map will change the future for her, her family and the community.
“This redistricting, I think, is going to be extremely crucial and pivotal,” she said.
Supporting proposal two, Chen said it’s going to keep their community together and allow them to have one united voice for what is otherwise an under-represented minority.
Although supporters of proposed map five emphasized that this proposal would best respect the numerous communities of interest.
Jonathan Paik is a lifelong OC resident and executive director of Orange County Civic Engagement Table, or OCCET, a nonpartisan Asian American, Pacific Islander, Latinx, Labor Environmental Justice Alliance based in Garden Grove that is dedicated to engaging county residents year-round to help build an Orange County that serves everyone equitably and with justice.
“Given the importance of redistricting, OCCET helped establish the People’s Redistricting Alliance, a coalition of 16 community-based organizations and residents whose goal is to serve low-income communities of color and working families in both statewide and local redistricting processes,” Paik explained.
The alliance submitted proposed map five in mid-October. It centers federal Voting Rights Act compliance and communities of interest that reflect the need to the county’s most impacted residents, Paik explained.
“Proposal five complies with the federal Voting Rights Act by creating the required Latinx section two district in and around Santa Ana. It respects numerous communities of interest, including AMEMSA [Arab, Middle Eastern, Muslim and South Asian], Asian American, housing cost burdened, immigrant, Latinx, limited English proficient, low-income, nail salon workers, Pacific Islanders, environmentally impacted, uninsured and other populations,” Paik explained. “It follows population equality guidelines by drawing districts whose total populations are 5% above or below the ideal population, with an overall percentage spread less than 10%.”
It respects the integrity of cities, he added.
“District cross city boundaries for only three reasons: To ensure population equality, comply with the federal Voting Rights Act and respect the integrity of communities of interest that cross city lines,” Paik noted.
Finally, it draws contiguous and compact supervisorial districts, he said.
“We ask that you support a map that centers community needs, not partisan politics,” Paik said.
Huntington Beach resident and policy advocate for ACLU of Southern California, Cynthia Valencia, agreed that map five best respects the diverse population in Orange County.
“As a civil rights organization, our priority is to ensure legally compliant maps that prioritize communities of interest that have been marginalized for too long,” Valencia said.
Proposed map five also complies with the legal requirements of the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Maps Act, and corrects the significant legal problems with the current district configuration, she added.
“Growing up in Orange County, I know firsthand how the Latinx community and our interests have long been overlooked by local government,” Valencia said. “The Latinx is being disenfranchised and their vote is being diluted because of the current district configuration, breaking up this community into two districts.”
It will not be sufficient for the board to choose a map that slightly redraws the current lines, she added. Since the Fair Maps Act was passed in 2018, Valencia reminded the board that partisanship in county redistricting is illegal, referencing meetings and comments made when the maps were redrawn in 2011 in favor of Republican control. This means that the current map, and the means to which the map came to be, would be unlawful if adopted today, she added.
“The board cannot draw a map for the purpose of favoring or discriminating against a political party,” Valencia emphasized. “The Fair Maps Act also excludes relationships with political parties, incumbents, or political candidates in the community of interest assessment.”
This also means that the board cannot draw the Latinx VRA district, which is required based on OC population and federal law, in such a way to limit Latinx influence in other districts to favor a political party or discriminate against a political party.
The proposed map five is the result of months of community engagement, Valencia said, which several other speakers echoed. It includes districts that are equal in size, contiguous, compact and respects city lines as much as possible.
Several speakers, including leaders from Arab American Civic Council, also supported proposed map five because it respects Little Arabia, located primarily along Brookhurst Street between La Palma and Katella avenues in Anaheim.
Little Arabia is home to more than 100 small immigrant-owned businesses, as well as important religious institutions, nonprofit organizations, professional services, noted Jeanine Nassr of AACC. Proposed map five keeps this area together, she said, and respects a multitude of other important communities of interest throughout the county.