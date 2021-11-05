NewLeftHeader

Council adopts closed session protocols 110521

Council adopts closed session protocols

By SARA HALL

City Council adopted a resolution this week establishing protocols for the conduct of closed sessions pursuant to the Brown Act following an investigation and recommendations from the Orange County District Attorney’s office. 

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, council voted 4-1, with Councilmember Toni Iseman dissenting, on a motion to adopt the resolution and direct the city attorney to investigate the option of bringing the closed session minutes to the subsequent meeting for approval.

Mayor Bob Whalen said he’s learned a lot during this process and apologized to the residents for the situation.

“First of all, I would like to apologize to the community for all the disruption that this issue has caused,” Whalen said. “There are different opinions, as you’ve heard from the city attorney, he holds one view, the district attorney holds another view. But we never should have gotten to this point where we were parsing legal opinions back and forth.”

As the OCDA pointed out, the entire city council is responsible for the noticing and, had it been noticed as “significant exposure to litigation” rather than “anticipated litigation,” they likely wouldn’t be in this position today.

“All five of us bear responsibility for how the closed sessions are conducted,” Whalen said. “And we’ve got to accept that responsibility and I do.”

As an attorney, he should have caught that, Whalen said, but there was no ill-intent, he just didn’t look closely enough at the notice. 

The safeguards suggested by the district attorney are good and will make it better going forward. 

“We need to look forward now. We need to be better,” Whalen said. “We need to not let anything like this happen again.”

The item comes after Councilmember George Weiss was censured on August 10 for unauthorized disclosure of confidential information from a June 29 closed session. 

At the August 10 meeting, Weiss invited an investigation from the Orange County District Attorney, saying he doesn’t believe what he disclosed should have been confidential in the first place. He formally filed a complaint with the OCDA, alleging that a violation of the Brown Act occurred in connection with the June 29 closed session.

“I really hold no resentments about anything that occurred, I would just like to see them corrected,” Weiss said on Tuesday. “When mistakes are made, you have to correct them and you have to take account of them otherwise you’re going to make them again.”

There should be greater transparency with future meetings and they need to avoid secreting away agenda items in closed session, he said.

Weiss went over the timeline of the meetings, actions and letters that led up to Tuesday’s action. He suggested recording closed sessions, keeping items limited to the Brown Act, and addressing public comments and letters openly. 

“Let’s move forward with common purpose of service and renewed civility to one another,” Weiss concluded. 

In September, the OCDA’s office wrote a letter to the city stating there was substantial evidence that councilmembers violated the Brown Act by failing to properly notify the public of the closed session meeting and scope of discussion. The letter also noted Weiss’ potential violation for the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.

In response, the city replied with a letter reasoning that the OCDA’s findings were based on incomplete or inaccurate information and that the city should have the opportunity to provide context for the situation. 

City attorney Phil Kohn and City Manager Shohreh Dupuis then met with representatives of the OCDA’s office to discuss the matter and, in particular, actions that could be taken to avoid future potential issues. 

“The district attorney investigated the matter and they formulated a preliminary conclusion, we came to a different conclusion,” Kohn said on Tuesday. “And meeting with the district attorney’s office and having a very professional and constructive exchange, we recognized there were good faith differences of opinion, which, in part, was one of the motivations for taking a forward-looking approach to just ensure that issues like this do not occur again and that the adoption of protocols would be a powerful weapon to achieve that goal.”

Both the city attorney and city manager proposed the establishment of certain protocols relating to the noticing and conduct of closed sessions. 

In a letter dated October 14, the OCDA’s office stated its position that these protective measures, if implemented by the council, will achieve the goals of Brown Act compliance, transparent public policy, good government practice and will result in no further action being taken by the district attorney.

The resolution council adopted provides the following: Closed session agendas should include a more detailed description of business items, to the extent permitted and appropriate; verbal admonitions shall be given at the beginning of each closed session that discussions are strictly limited to the stated reasons for the closed session, that questions may be raised about the propriety of any business item, that any councilmember has the opportunity to leave the meeting if concerned, and that councilmembers shall be reminded all discussions are confidential and may not be disclosed to others except as authorized by the city council or the Brown Act; and designation of the assistant city manager to maintain a minute book or log of the topics discussed and, whether acceptable or not, decisions made at the closed session, to be kept by the city manager as a confidential document.

The content of the resolution was prepared in consultation with the OC district attorney’s office, Kohn confirmed. It reflects their input to the council, he added. 

The focus should be on protocols going forward, Kohn said. 

Iseman said she was surprised with what the city attorney and OC district attorney came away with after the meeting. She had asked to be included in the meeting, but was rejected, Iseman noted.

She recommended that they get some “serious training” on the Brown Act. 

She also suggested modifying the resolution so that the minutes taken by the assistant city manager during the closed session are brought into the subsequent meeting for the entire council to review (rather than just kept by the city manager for individual councilmember review). If brought to the next meeting, they could then talk about it and together conclude if the minutes are accurate. 

“That would be the strongest position of knowing that we are listening to each other, (that) we know what happened,” Iseman said. 

Although Kohn warned against voting on the suggestion because he was unaware of a Brown Act exception for a closed session that would allow minutes of a meeting to be reviewed in closed session. Whalen asked that he look into the idea and report back, which was ultimately included in the approved motion.

Only a handful of public speakers commented on the item, some suggesting the council is trying to cover their tracks with these measures, which a few argued don’t go far enough. 

Johanna Felder read a portion of the letter from the OCDA’s office and noted that the city is not taking responsibility for the violation, which questions the integrity of the city attorney, city manager and council majority. 

“Our nation has been dealing with the big lie, and now Laguna will have one of its own,” Felder said. 

Village Laguna President Anne Caenn said the group is a strong proponent of open and transparent government, she said, and supported adoption of the closed session protocols, although it’s not enough. 

“We do not believe that the adoption of the measures proposed by the district attorney is the final chapter in this embarrassing saga,” Caenn said. 

The next step would be to rescind the censure of Weiss, she added. He only said “what everyone now knows,” that there was a Brown Act violation during the closed session on June 29. It was retaliation for telling the truth, Caenn said and it’s a stain on the council’s reputation. 

 Kohn noted that Weiss’ censure and the actions the OCDA’s office may be taking in regard to that matter are beyond the subject matter of Tuesday’s agenda item.

“In fact, it would be a violation of the Brown Act to discuss them,” Kohn said. 

He suggested the council not make any comments pertaining to Weiss’ censure at this meeting. 

Answering questions from Councilmember Peter Blake, Kohn said he has not been accused of a Brown Act violation in his 39 years as city attorney. Also during that span of time, there have been about half a dozen times he’s become aware of leaked closed session information.

He’s also never led the council in a closed session that the OCDA determined could be a violation of the Brown Act.

At one point the discussion fell into debate about the June 29 meeting, as well as conduct at previous closed sessions and Whalen had to cut in and bring the conversation back to the matter at hand.

 

