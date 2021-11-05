NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Raja

Raja is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old spayed brindle shepherd mix. Raja was previously abandoned and left tied to a post in town, which led to some behavior issues. Through a lot of training and love, Raja is more open to people being around her, but it is suggested that she is in a home with no small children. She is very smart and trainable. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Raja adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Raja is ready for new beginnings 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

