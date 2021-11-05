NewLeftHeader

haze

61.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Providence Mission Hospital first in OC 110521

Providence Mission Hospital first in OC to offer aquablation therapy, a new, minimally invasive, robotic treatment for enlarged prostate 

On November 2, Providence Mission Hospital urologist Dr. James Meaglia performed the first aquablation procedure in Orange County, a minimally invasive treatment for patients with enlarged prostates. Providence Mission is not only the first hospital in the county to acquire the AquaBeam Robotic System, but it is also the first in the entire Providence health system.

An enlarged prostate is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. One in two men between the ages of 51 and 60 have an enlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). 

According to Dr. Meaglia, if left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence. “That’s why my colleagues and I are so thrilled to bring this revolutionary robotic technology to the region,” Dr. Meaglia said.

Aquablation is an advanced, minimally invasive treatment that uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class, long-lasting symptom relief. The heat-free waterjet technology ablates, or removes, prostate tissue in a precise, targeted and controlled fashion with very low complications rates, regardless of prostate size or shape.

Providence Mission Hospital staff

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Providence Mission Hospital

(L-R) Providence Mission Hospital’s Michelle Azling, surgical technician coordinator; Dr. James Meaglia; Jim Antonowitsch; and Kristy Sweetman-Peterson, clinical coordinator

“I am pleased to partner with Dr. James Meaglia, Dr. Josh Randall and Providence Mission Hospital to introduce this superior technology to the Orange County community,” said urologist Dr. Karan Singh. “Many men are struggling with symptoms of BPH and it is really rewarding to bring them relief.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Antonowitsch family, Providence Mission Hospital was able to acquire the aquablation technology. In fact, it is because of the strong philanthropic support in the community that Providence Mission has such an impressive array of robotic technology.

The vast list of robotics includes two Intuitive da Vinci Xis for general surgery and oncology, the Stereotaxis for cardiovascular catheter ablation, the Medtronics MAZOR for spine, the Zimmer ROSA for orthopedic knee replacement, the Smith and Nephew CORI for orthopedics, the Joimax TESSYS, the SAVI SCOUT and the Auris Health Monarch Platform. This premier collection of robotics demonstrates Providence Mission Hospital’s commitment to elevating patient care for its South Orange County neighbors.

You can learn more about Providence Mission Hospital at www.providence.org/locations/mission-hospital-mission-viejo.

For more information on aquablation therapy, visit www.aquablation.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.