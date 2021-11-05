NewLeftHeader

haze

62.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Presbyterian offers 110521

Laguna Beach Presbyterian offers grief class by Zoom

The holiday season can be extra challenging for people suffering from the loss of a loved one. Long-held holiday traditions seem different when a family member or close friend is gone. Death leaves a long impression on people left behind, even years later.

Laguna Beach Presbyterian Moore

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by LBCWD

Rev. Jon Moore

Anyone grieving is invited to join an informal Zoom gathering to discuss handling grief during the holidays on Monday, Nov. 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. This program strives to help people prepare to reduce stress, discomfort and difficult situations they may encounter.

It will be led by two experienced grief counselors, Deborah Sakach and Rev. Jon Moore. The time together includes individual sharing and ideas to navigate through the upcoming season. If you are grieving, join this important workshop.

To register and receive the Zoom link, contact Rev. Jon Moore at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or the Laguna Presbyterian Church office at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information, call 949.887.3501.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.