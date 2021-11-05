NewLeftHeader

A story of hope, inspiration that moves a family from Auschwitz on to the NBA

From Auschwitz to the NBA…it’s a story of hope and inspiration shared by former professional basketball player and now author Dan Grunfeld. The Chabad of Laguna will present Grunfeld and his family’s story via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Dan’s father, Ernie, is the only known NBA player who is the child of Holocaust survivors and although he doesn’t speak much about his family’s history, his son wrote a book about it called By the Grace of the Game: The Holocaust, a Basketball Legacy, and an Unprecedented American Dream.

The story tells of Dan’s 96-year-old grandmother, Holocaust survivor Anyu Grunfeld, who witnessed the horrors of Auschwitz, and how the NBA and the game of basketball unknowingly held the power to heal past wounds and tie a complicated history together. 

Author Dan Grunfeld and his grandmother Anyu, a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor and the inspiration for his new book

From the grips of the Nazis to the top of the Olympic podium, from the cheap seats to center stage at Madison Square Garden, from yellow stars to silver spoons, Dan’s complex tale traverses the spectrum of the human experience to detail how perseverance, love, and legacy can survive through generations, carried on the shoulders of a simple and beautiful game. 

And, as an added bonus planned for the evening, Dan’s grandmother, Anyu, will briefly join the program.

To join in for the free event, you must RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to access the Zoom link. Sponsors for the evening will each receive a hardcover copy of Dan’s book.

 

