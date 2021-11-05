NewLeftHeader

haze

61.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Laguna Beach – A Look Back 110521

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

For visitors to Laguna Beach, circa 1900, there were three choices of lodging: the recently built Hotel Laguna (a different building than our current

Hotel Laguna), beach camping with tents, or beach houses.

Laguna Beach A Look Back beach houses

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

Main Beach circa 1900 showcases a row of the original beach houses built in the late 1800s

Although ownership records are scarce, it is likely these beach houses represented second homes for the wealthy since the town was sparsely populated.

In the above photo, large glass windows so popular now were not yet an architectural feature. Instead, most boasted large front porches, and one home has a long second floor balcony.

The bluff where the Gazebo and Victor Hugo Inn would be built lays barren all the way to the left of the photo.

A lone skiff sits on the sand, most likely for recreation and fishing. These houses appear to stretch from what is now the southern half of the boardwalk, and would be facing the Lifeguard tower and two volleyball courts if they were still present today.

The residents of these beach homes were unaware of the many changes coming to Laguna Beach in a relatively short time.

Something to ponder next time you walk the boardwalk

• • •

Laguna Beach Historical Society is located at 278 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 949.497.6834 or visit www.lagunabeachhistory.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.