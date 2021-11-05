NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Middle and High School PTAs’ Sports Swap 110521

Middle and High School PTAs’ Sports Swap scheduled for tomorrow, November 6

Tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 6 is the 13th Annual Sports Swap, starting at 8 a.m. at Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) Stadium…so it’s time to shop and have some fun. Catch Surf is once again this year’s premier sponsor.

KXFM Radio will be broadcasting live from the event, Jedidiah Coffee will be providing free gourmet coffee, there will be a safety helmet demonstration and much more.

Whether you are looking for brand new Catch Surf surfboards, a framed original autograph picture of Angels Mike Trout, football cleats, Trek bicycles, cool skateboards, SUP boards, a lacrosse rebounder, water polo gear, or any sports gear or apparel, you’ll most likely find it at the Sports Swap at prices that truly cannot be beat. Get there early to have the pick of the litter and bring the whole family.

Middle and High School PTAs parent volunteers

Submitted photo

(L-R) Parent volunteers Lisa Jensen, Melissa Vermilya and Lisa Lacorte, whose children attend TMS and LBHS. Lacorte is also president of the TMS PTA. Each has volunteered to support Sports Swap for multiple years.

All funds raised go to supporting the students of LBHS and Thurston Middle School. All unsold sports gear will be donated to the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club. 

According to Sports Swap Chair Jimmy Azadian, “We are not only doing our part to support exercise, good health and the highly athletic community in which we live, but we are also helping with recycling gently used sports gear and putting that gear to continued good use, all while raising funds to support our youth at both Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School. All unsold items will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.”

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

