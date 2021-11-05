NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

An inspirational talk on “A Clearer View of You”

The health, harmony and joy we experience in life really depends on who we are. Lyle Young will present a talk on the subject, “Christian Science: A Clearer View of You” on Saturday, Nov. 13 at First Church of Christ, Scientist in Laguna Beach. At the talk, Young will discuss how Mary Baker Eddy, who founded the Christian Science church, had a clear, profound insight into the nature of God as infinite love and she realized that this was the basis of Jesus’ healing work. 

Eddy and her students used these insights to reinvigorate Christianity and its lost element of healing. 

Young, C.S.B., of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada is a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship and is a Christian Science practitioner and authorized teacher, helping others reliably practice this healing system. He discovered Christian Science when he was a university student and realized that it provided the spiritual tools to pray effectively and find answers to the world’s problems. 

He will offer two presentations, the first at 12 p.m. in Spanish and the second at 3 p.m. in English.

First Church of Christ, Scientist is located at 635 High Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

