NewLeftHeader

haze

62.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Benches designed and created by local artist FP 110221

Benches designed and created by local artist in honor of El Hathaway

Benches designed Marlo Bartels sitting on bench

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Marlo Bartels sits on one of two new benches he created that will be dedicated to the memory of El Hathaway. They were installed last week along the Heisler Park walkway in front of Las Brisas and will now be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m., in honor of Hathaway, who passed away in July 2020. He served on SchoolPower and was the president from 1999-2000. He was then elected to the LBUSD school board in 2000 and served until 2008. The benches are created of handmade ceramics and the newest public art addition to the city’s permanent collection. They were funded by the Hathaway Family.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.