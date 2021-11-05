NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

City workshops, where we’re happy 110221

City workshops, where we’re happy to show that Laguna Beach is “Open for Business” 

The City of Laguna Beach will host their next “Laguna Beach is Open for Business” workshop Thursday, Nov. 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center (Susi Q).

The goal of these meetings are to debunk the myths concerning the ease of doing business in Laguna Beach. So, the design is to bring in representatives from City staff, the Planning Commission, the Chamber of Commerce and current businesses to engage them in informal conversations including tips, potential roadblocks and steps required to start or do business in town.

Ideal attendees would include commercial real estate agents, commercial building owners and managers, prospective business owners and their representatives, or anyone interested in starting a business.

For more information, contact Martina Caron at 949.464.6629 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Better yet, just join them!

 

