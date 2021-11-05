NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 89  |  November 5, 2021

Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts international floral 110221

Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts international floral designer Rene’ van Rems on November 12

The Laguna Beach Garden Club is hosting host Rene’ van Rems, internationally recognized floral designer at the Friday, Nov. 12 meeting at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersly Hall. Social time begins at 9:30 a.m. when refreshments will be served. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m.

Award-winning Dutch Designer Rene’ van Rems, a leader in the industry in master floral design, owns and runs the Rene Floral Training Center which is a 3000-sq.-ft. state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, CA. Originally from Amsterdam, van Rems has called San Diego his home for more than 20 years. He is a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers, the National Speakers Association and the Professional Commentators International. He was formally educated in the entire spectrum of floriculture/horticulture. A frequent speaker at leading art museums, he has also been featured in many national publications like Sunset, Better Homes & Gardens and many more. His work has been featured on HGTV.

Laguna Beach Garden Club hosts van Dems

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Garden Club

Rene’ van Rems

Sharing his insights on the latest floral trends, van Rems will speak about the floral industry on a broad range of lifestyle flower programs incorporating the latest flowers, foliage, botanicals, containers and fabrics. His book collection includes Rene’s Bouquet for Brides, a five-chapter stunning large format photo book with detailed close-up images that is a must have for brides and Rene’s Bouquets – A Guide to Euro-Styled Hand-Tied Bouquets. This “how-to” guide is a go to for bridal consultations, design rooms or any flower lover’s coffee table. His books will be available for sale at the meeting.

In order to promote the most comfortable in-person experience, masks will be required inside Tankersly Hall. Refreshment tables will be outside. There will be no eating or drinking inside the meeting space.

If you are not a member, feel free to join in as a guest to hear this informative speaker.

For more information, contact Karen Nelson at 949.280.4417 or Lynn Jax at 949.497.7363.

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

