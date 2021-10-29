The artist’s way: LOCA instructor and Sawdust Festival FP 102821

The artist’s way: LOCA instructor and Sawdust Festival exhibitor Mary Gulino shares her secrets for living an artist’s life

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

“What if the happiest times of your life are yet to come, and they are beyond your wildest dreams? It’s true.” The words came to Mary Gulino while driving one day in the aftermath of losing her mother in a sudden, tragic accident. They arrived with a clarity she never experienced before or since, so forcefully that she pulled over to write them down. The year was 2006, and the artist was 41 years old. She hung the mantra on her bathroom mirror, using it as a guide to reimagine her life and way of being in the world.

It worked. In less than five years, Gulino would leave her Arizona home and move to Laguna Beach to pursue the life she envisioned, working as an artist in a bona fide arts colony. But the journey hasn’t been easy, and it continues to unfold. Along the way, the New York native has endured several setbacks. And yet, Gulino’s focus continues to remain singularly set on living an artist’s life – authentically, passionately and without compromise.

The 2021-22 annual LOCA Art Talks kicked off last week at the LCAD Gallery downtown. Gulino, an instructor for LOCA and longtime exhibitor in both the Sawdust Festival and Laguna Art-A-Fair, opened the series by sharing her experiences and what she’s learned along the way. While her story is specific, the wisdom she’s gleaned has wide-spread application. Here are 10 take-aways from her recent talk on leading an artist’s life.

The new season of LOCA Art Talks has begun at the LCAD Gallery downtown

Don’t let the past dictate the future

Like many children born in the 1960s to Depression-era parents, Gulino’s early artistic interests were encouraged more as a hobby than a career. Photography was fine as a pastime, but computer programming seemed a safer pursuit for a college degree.

Still, art and photography were in Gulino’s DNA. She got her first Kodak 110 film camera at age 7, graduating to a disc camera by age 17. She spent her childhood days doodling in notebooks and sketching on her own. With one of her first paychecks, Gulino purchased a 35-millimeter camera and solidified a lifelong passion for photography.

But could passion pay her bills? Gulino stuck with conventional careers for nearly a decade, working in both the real estate and insurance industries. “I was squandering time,” Gulino said. “I took art classes on the side and kept taking photographs. I really wanted to [pursue a career in the arts], but I felt like it wasn’t a real thing.”

It took a devastating car accident at the age of 30 for Gulino to stop compromising her ambitions. Within the year, she moved from New York to Arizona, returned to school to pursue a BFA in art, and graduated summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. “This was a big accomplishment for me. I had never been a straight-A student,” she said. “I completely dedicated myself and worked tirelessly to get those As.”

A year later, Gulino secured her first artistic teaching position, setting the course for a successful new career.

Artist Mary Gulino shares her story of finding her way as an artist in Laguna Beach to a crowd at the LOCA Art Talk

Adapt to changing circumstances

Like any profession in the modern world, quick adaptations are critical. But artists often find themselves with fewer financial safety nets and support systems. Creating art often isn’t enough.

In 2010, Gulino founded My Artist Loft (www.myartistloft.com), a place to showcase her work, offer a variety of classes and workshops across mediums, and connect with other artists and students. Since then, Gulino has worked as a painter, photographer and instructor in and around Laguna Beach. She also teaches at Irvine Valley College (IVC).

But when she began exhibiting at the Sawdust Festival in 2012, Gulino knew she’d found her place and her people. Financial hardships would force her out of Laguna Beach in 2017. Though the loss of residency (resulting in a loss of eligibility for the summer show) was devastating, Gulino discovered some creative workarounds.

Fortunately, for the past two in-person summers, she’s been invited into the Sawdust Festival as a guest artist. She’s shown her work during the Winter Fantasy and in the annual Laguna Art-A-Fair, which does not require Laguna Beach residency.

Like others, Gulino also adapted to teaching online. “I always look for the bright and positive side of things. The pandemic has been awful, but a lot of good came out of it,” Gulino said. “For years, I wanted to teach online. Then I was thrown into the deep end of the pool. I got online, learned Zoom, figured out the Canvas platform for IVC and just did it.”

That sudden learning curve paid dividends. It opened opportunities for Gulino to begin teaching geographically distant students online. “I was fortunate to have some private students that took on some time-intensive projects with me over Zoom,” she said.

Adaptive behavior is a particularly useful skill for artists, who have learned to market their work and teach online, finding creative ways to make a living during a pandemic that posed unique challenges.

Gulino founded My Artist Loft in 2010, a place to showcase her art, teach classes and connect with the community. Here she meets with students.

Consider new communities as the “friends you haven’t met yet”

When Gulino uprooted her life in Arizona to move to Laguna Beach at the age of 45, it wasn’t without trepidation. Her family and friends lived in Arizona. There she had a home she could comfortably afford, a solid job and an extensive support system. But Laguna continued calling like a siren and she found its allure irresistible. Still, the town’s housing costs in the aftermath of a financial crisis were exorbitant and the well-established artist community felt difficult to penetrate. Moving to Orange County with little savings in the middle of a recession seemed like a daunting decision.

When Gulino expressed these concerns to her Arizona students, she received a lasting and profound insight. “One of my students said, ‘You already have a bunch of friends. You just haven’t met them yet.’ That one sentence meant the world,” Gulino said. “It allowed me to stay positive, venturing into an unknown place where I was a virtual outsider.”

Gulino made it work. She found a small but barely affordable apartment. She started My Artist Loft, which celebrated its first decade of business last year. And she began exhibiting in the Sawdust Festival.

“I was showing up at this established festival. No one knew about the life I had left, or what my experience was. Although it was a little scary to insert myself into the Laguna artist community – and I did meet with some tension from a couple of artists – most were very kind to me,” Gulino said. “I remember especially Linda Velasco. Each time I saw her, she would have a warm welcome for me and always make me feel special.”

The friends she hadn’t met yet soon became the enduring friends she has today.

Gulino connects with the artist community she’s built for over a decade

Draw inspiration from the masters

Five books have proved instrumental to Gulino’s success and given her ongoing inspiration to pursue her goals. She cited these works throughout her talk as guidebooks for the artist’s journey. The Celestine Prophecy by James Redfield; The Law of Attraction by Esther Hicks and Jerry Hicks; Ask and It Is Given by Esther Hicks and Jerry Hicks; The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron; and The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz.

Applicable to artists, creatives and those simply looking for a new way of being in the world, the books repaved Gulino’s mental path.

Silence the inner critic

It wasn’t until Gulino started following Cameron’s advice in The Artist’s Way that she began rewiring her prior thinking to structure her life like an artist.

“Cameron’s book was a turning point for me in learning how to unblock myself creatively,” Gulino said. “I gave my inner artist voice and learned how to silence my inner critic. It was quite a battle, but with a lot of hard work, journaling, retraining my brain, learning new behaviors and practices, I was able to start breaking through and gradually began honoring myself as a talented artist who deserves to be successful.”

Commit to keeping “morning pages”

Another aspect of Cameron’s book was particularly influential to Gulino early on. Cameron suggests beginning each day with “morning pages.”

“I learned about the importance of journaling,” Gulino said. “Each morning, when I woke up, I would write my morning pages. These were three pages of stream of consciousness thoughts. It wasn’t about writing eloquently or telling a good story, but rather it was writing down whatever was coming to mind without thinking about it. Sometimes I would start with, ‘I don’t feel like writing.’

“The funny thing is that often I would get some really interesting things written down in those journals. Ideas I had, dreams I remembered from the night before and many creative ideas that would bubble to the surface.”

Make artist dates with yourself

In addition to daily morning pages, Cameron suggests making weekly artist dates with yourself. They should be festive and fun excursions to explore something that interests you. “Think mischief more than mastery,” Cameron says.

“The artist date basically involves going to different places to fill my creative well,” said Gulino. “It can be anything from walking around an art supply store, to walking by the beach and watching the ocean waves crash. It can be spending time picking out plants and flowers at a gardening store and then planting them myself. Or mindfully cooking a delicious meal, enjoying every touch, smell and taste.”

Pay attention to coincidence

“When we become conscious of the coincidences in our lives, and take them seriously, these coincidences make us feel there is something more, something spiritual, operating underneath everything we do,” said Gulino. “James Redfield taught me that whenever people cross our paths, there is always a message for us. Chance encounters do not exist. Instead, how we respond to these encounters determines whether we’re able to receive the message. The Celestine Prophecy also taught me about serendipity and synchronicities. Nothing in life is really a coincidence. Rather, how actively thinking about and concentrating on something that I desire in my life can lead to something unexpectedly presenting itself which could, in turn, lead to something else which, if I am open to it, could put me on the path where I want to go.”

Gulino said once she clarified her goals, and opened herself to possible serendipities, the results were amazing. “The synchronicities started happening,” she said. “I would write something down, or say it out loud, and soon after I would meet someone who would lead me in that direction. The more I paid attention to these moments and acted on them, the more they would come. The key was to stop thinking of these moments as coincidences and start realizing that it was the universe giving me what I was clearly asking for.”

Write down your commitments

The act of physically writing out your intentions makes a difference. “I realized I was thinking and talking about what I wanted, but I hadn’t actually written it down on paper. The act of writing it down meant I was making a commitment to myself and making it real,” Gulino said. “It wasn’t just a dream. It could be a reality. I could make this happen. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to live my whole life wishing.’” Gulino said it wasn’t until she began writing things down, as though she was already living that new reality in the present, that things began to change. Putting it down on paper made it real and pushed her harder to make this new life happen.

Search for out-of-the-box answers to conventional questions

When Gulino went looking for locations to teach her classes, she once again found Laguna’s rentals to be outrageous. She found the answer in an unlikely location.

“After being turned down by the first place I applied, getting a lecture from the owner about how expensive it was to rent business space in Laguna, and that I wouldn’t likely get foot traffic, I decided to look into other options rather than setting myself up for failure,” Gulino said. She went online looking for room rentals. She soon discovered that numerous AA meetings met in churches. “Great idea,” she thought. Gulino started renting space in churches to teach classes. Although the rental costs still often exceeded the profits, Gulino kept working and believing success would come. It was true. One student begot others until Gulino developed a following.

Though often rewarding, a career in the arts is rarely smooth or lucrative. For many, becoming an artist feels more like a calling than a choice. Unlike traditional vocations, the path is nebulous, idiosyncratic and deeply personal. Gulino assured artists they aren’t alone in their struggles, and regardless of the financial challenges and creative obstacles, there are ways to navigate them. The alternative is leading a less than fully authentic life and compromising on your ambitions.

Regardless of where folks find themselves on the arc of creativity, or the path to pursuing their passion, it’s worth considering Gulino’s mantra: “What if the happiest times of your life are yet to come and they are beyond your wildest dreams?”

A series of tragedies and setbacks gave Gulino the courage to pursue an original dream

