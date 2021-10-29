Council agenda includes closed session protocols, contract for fiscal impact analysis on proposed ballot initiative, update on environmental plan
By SARA HALL
City Council has another varied agenda next week, with some interesting items on both the consent calendar and during regular business, including: A resolution establishing protocols for the conduct of closed sessions pursuant to the Brown Act; an agreement for a fiscal impact analysis of the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative; and an update on the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, while regular business later in the meeting is noteworthy, the item that may generate the most public interest is on the consent calendar, when council will consider a resolution establishing protocols for the conduct of closed sessions pursuant to the Brown Act.
The item comes after Councilmember George Weiss was censured on August 10 for unauthorized disclosure of confidential information from a June 29 closed session.
At the August 10 meeting, Weiss invited an investigation from the Orange County District Attorney, saying he doesn’t believe what he disclosed should have been confidential in the first place.
Weiss formally filed a complaint with the OCDA, alleging that a violation of the Brown Act occurred in connection with the June 29 closed session.
In September, the OCDA’s office wrote a letter to the city stating there was substantial evidence that councilmembers violated the Brown Act by failing to properly notify the public of the closed session meeting and scope of discussion. The letter also noted Weiss’ violation for the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.
In response, the city replied with a letter reasoning that the OCDA’s findings were based on incomplete or inaccurate information and that the city should have the opportunity to provide context for the situation.
The city attorney and city manager then met with representatives of the OCDA’s office to discuss the matter and, in particular, actions that could be taken to avoid future potential issues.
Both the city attorney and city manager proposed the establishment of certain protocols relating to the noticing and conduct of closed sessions.
In a letter dated October 14, the OCDA’s office stated its position that these protective measures, if implemented by the council, will achieve the goals of Brown Act compliance, transparent public policy, good government practice and will result in no further action being taken by the district attorney.
The resolution council will consider on Tuesday provides the following: Closed session agendas should include a more detailed description of business items, to the extent permitted and appropriate; verbal admonitions shall be given at the beginning of each closed session that discussions are strictly limited to the stated reasons for the closed session, that questions may be raised about the propriety of any business item, that any councilmember has the opportunity to leave the meeting if concerned, and that councilmembers shall be reminded all discussions are confidential and may not be disclosed to others except as authorized by the city council or the Brown Act; and designation of the assistant city manager to maintain a minute book or log of the topics discussed and, whether acceptable or not, decisions made at the closed session, to be kept by the city manager as a confidential document.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Council will consider protocols for the conduct of closed sessions and an agreement for a fiscal impact analysis of the proposed ballot initiative
Another interesting item on the consent calendar is a professional services agreement for a fiscal impact analysis of the Laguna Residents First proposed ballot initiative. The contract, with Kosmont Companies, is not to exceed $30,000. The agenda item also authorizes the city manager to approve project-related expenses or additional fiscal impact analysis not to exceed $4,500.
On October 5, council unanimously directed staff to obtain proposals for conducting a fiscal impact analysis of the proposed ballot initiative. City staff conducted an informal request for proposal process and contacted four firms capable of conducting the services. Only two firms were able to submit a proposal in the required timeline. Kosmont was selected based on the firm’s qualifications, experience, time to complete the request, ability to work with staff on the process and proposed cost.
Kosmont Companies has proposed a tight schedule, city staff noted in the report, which will include examining previous actual developments which would have been subject to the proposed initiative and quantify the annual fiscal revenue generation in order to develop a framework for forecasting future projects. This expedited schedule will allow for the fiscal analysis report to be presented to council in January.
The initiative, titled “An ordinance creating an overlay zoning district and requiring voter approval of major development projects,” seeks to create an overlay zone that covers all property in the city located within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon, which effectively encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city.
Council also previously directed staff to have the initiative reviewed by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, investigate potential better approaches to parking, provide further analysis of the cumulative effect provision and the proposed initiative’s impact to outdoor dining, provide an analysis of lot consolidation policies; and refine the list of projects that would have triggered the proposed ballot initiative in the last five years.
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan aims to increase sanitation and safety near beaches, parks and trails
During regular business on Tuesday, council will hear an update on the Neighborhood and Environmental Protection Plan.
Council unanimously adopted the plan on March 9. It includes a series of proposed programs and policy considerations, such as enhanced sanitation and public safety services, to address the impact of visitors to residential neighborhoods.
Since its approval, the city has implemented 17 of the 22 recommended programs, according to the staff report. The remaining programs will commence or be completed in 2022, staff noted in the report.
The related N&EPP ordinance, adopted in June, amended the code so that, starting July 15:
–Single-use plastic food ware is prohibited on Laguna Beach trails, parks and beaches.
–No restaurant distribution of single-use to-go containers, including plastic take-out bags and utensil sleeves.
–No feeding of wild birds in city parks.
–No large shade structures on beaches to preserve public safety sightlines.
– No storage of bicycles on Main Beach and Heisler Park.
–Expanding prohibition of abandonment of personal property in public spaces.
– Non-coastal community parks to close at 10 p.m.
The plan also includes new weekend “Litter Picker Crews” in South Laguna, North Laguna and TOW and along Coast Highway, and increasing the frequency and duration of public trash collection services at city beaches and along Coast Highway on weekends. Additional trash cans have also been added at new locations and service dates extended for increased afternoon trash collection.
Staff is working with residents, businesses, and visitors to promote the new ordinance and some of the efforts include:
–Mailed a notice regarding the new ordinance to all restaurants in the city.
–Created an online business information toolkit for single-use plastic alternatives.
–Purchased ad space in local media outlets to promote the new ordinance.
–Implemented a targeted education campaign across social media platforms.
–Included plastic free messaging on the electronic boards at city entrances.
Also during regular business on Tuesday, the council will: Review the proposed 2022 city council meeting schedule; and consider an ordinance that amends portions of the zoning code to correct clerical errors, modify time extensions of Coastal Development Permits and authorizes administrative action of modifications to discretionary applications of Coastal Commission approved Coast Development Permits.
Other items on the consent calendar include: A professional service agreement, in the amount of $305,810, to Pacific Advanced Civil Engineering for design of the Anita Street sewer lift station and beach access replacement project; a resolution to make the findings and determinations for authorizing and continuing virtual meetings of city council, commissions, committees, boards and other bodies; and an amendment to a service provider agreement with Rohde & Associates, to the amount of $201,600, reflecting the correct price and terms for the South Laguna Fuel Modification portion of the contract.
The council meeting will be adjourned in honor of the memory of longtime resident, author, and local legend, Arthur Hano, who died October 24 at the age of 99.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox Channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
You may also speak in person in council chambers.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda in writing via mail to the City Clerk at 505 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form: www.lagunabeachcity.net/comment.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. on November 2 (the day of the meeting). While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m. on November 2, councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.