NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Fair Game 102921

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

It’s Halloween for the kids, music on the Promenade and help on the way for businesses hit by the oil spill

Tom new picThis morning, from 9-10:30 a.m., Laguna Beach preschool kids are invited to the Community & Susi Q Center for some Tricks and Treat. Kids, with or without costumes, can enjoy morning treats, music and photo ops.

Just show up and enjoy at 380 Third St.

• • •

Michael McGregor, the Arts Program Coordinator for the City of Laguna Beach, has announced the following Weekend Promenade Performances:

Tonight (October 29), from 6-8 p.m., Upstream brings their live reggae, Soca and Caribbean sounds.

Saturday (October 30), from 6-8 p.m., enjoy the songs of Andrew Corradini.

And, Sunday (October 31), from 5-7 p.m., it’s Jodi Siegel with blues, R&B and pop.

• • •

The Hortense Miller Garden has a fun upcoming event. You can register for their Staghorn Fern Workshop that takes place Thursday, Nov. 4 from 10-11 a.m.

You register, pay $20 for materials and presto, a Staghorn Fern of your very own.

To register, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Don’t forget, also next Thursday is the First Thursdays Art Walk. Put on your walking shoes, head downtown from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy 40+ galleries, some of them offering receptions and/or demonstrations, and have a bite to eat and take in live music.

You might also enjoy the free trolley service.

That’s why we live here!

• • •

Perhaps you want to open a business or know someone that wants to in Laguna Beach. What are the hoops you’ll need to jump through? How hard will it be? Where do I start?

City staff is now trying to make the process easier and one way is by offering Laguna Beach is Open of Business. With their next meeting planned for Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Senior Center, the City is attempting to “debunk the myths and engage the community.” 

City staff, the Planning Commission and the Chamber are reaching out to groups such as real estate agents, commercial building owners, prospective business owners and their representatives to join in on informal conversations along the lines of new business.

If you have questions, you may direct them to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

• • •

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris shared this week that the federal government has formed the SBA Economic Disaster Declaration to assist businesses recently impacted by the Orange County oil spill. Businesses injured will now have access to SBA disaster loan funds. You can apply here

She’s also announced the Laguna Beach Small Business Clinic, a program offered in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach and the CSUF Small Business Development Center where business owners will have the opportunity to meet with an SBDC consultant at no cost for a 30-minute one-on-one session to also discuss oil spill impacts.

 Find out more on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Community and Susi Q Center. 

Registration is required: www.laguna-business-clinic.eventbrite.com. 

• • •

So, you’ve been looking at your calendar and asking yourself, “Gosh, I have so much free time, so what could I do to add something new to my life?” 

Okay, not me, but if that’s you, here’s an idea. The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for their 2022 Board of Directors.

If you’re interested in helping small businesses, getting involved in government affairs and making an impact on the quality of the Chamber of Commerce services, this could be for you.

Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 5, with hopes of a slate being presented to their board on November 11.

Email them at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to find out more.

• • •

Check out these cool patches the Laguna Beach Lifeguards are selling. It’s a fundraiser! These pink patches are going for just $10, with 100% of the money raised going directly to support breast cancer awareness.

It you want one, just stop by lifeguard headquarters on the north end of Main Beach.

Fair Game SNL Lifeguard patch

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Lifeguards

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.