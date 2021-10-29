NewLeftHeader

clear sky

65.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

The Plant Man: autumn leaves 102921

The Plant Man: autumn leaves

By Steve Kawaratani

“Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree. – Emily Brontë

Steve Kawaratani

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Walking through fallen autumn leaves has brought some of my favorite moments of blissful contemplation. Although many cultivars of trees provide fall color in Laguna, you might travel as far away as upstate New York or as close as Idyllwild, to view the truly spectacular turning of leaves during October.

Until the nighttime temperatures began dropping a couple of weeks ago, the liquidambars and sycamores had not yet begun to turn color in the village. Accelerated by chilly nighttime temperatures, the trees began their display of fall foliage color. 

The Plant Man Liquidambar

Click on photo for a larger image

Liquidambar styraciflua – Sweet Gum Tree

Recently, Catharine asked, “Why do some trees have leaves which turn color in the fall?” And I answered

As a leaf matures, it changes in color from light green to darker green. As temperatures become chillier and water becomes less available, a biological signal is sent to the tree that winter is approaching.

From late summer to early fall, a ring of cork grows across the petiole of many deciduous trees, slowly blocking the pipelines of water and food to and from the leaf. These cork cells are called incision cells. 

By late October, the conducting structures of the leaf are completely sealed off. Depending on the tree, leaves may hang on the stem for just a few days or remain for several weeks. This biological process, of abscising leaves for both winter survival and to prepare for the spring’s new foliage, is the reason we enjoy fall foliage color.

With the absence of water, the leaf stops photosynthesizing and loses its green color from chlorophyll and instead, reveals hidden chemical colors. Xanthophyll, a bright yellow pigment becomes clearly visible. Another substance called carotene (carrots contain this chemical in quantity) is brilliant with red or orange hues. Deep reds and purples are created by anthocyanin, a chemical that is newly formed upon the departure of chlorophyll.

The Plant Man a carpet

Click on photo for a larger image

A carpet of fallen leaves

The fall color of a tree depends on which of the three compounds it has in the greatest abundance within its leaves. Birch, ginkgo and elm turn yellow with xanthophyll. The Sugar Maple turns golden, bright orange, or red with carotene. Liquidambar and ash turn deep red or purplish from anthocyanin production. Frequently, multiple presences of these chemicals will yield combinations of colors within the leaf.

I quietly witnessed the ending of life for a liquidambar leaf, as a gentle breeze caught it; it floated downward slowly, first end over end, then in a spiral as it fluttered lazily toward the ground. It joined its brothers and sisters that already covered half of the lawn with a purplish red and yellow carpet; I mused that Arnold [Hano] and they had enjoyed lives well lived! 

See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.