 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream 102921

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream brings romance and jukebox rhythm to Playhouse

By DIANNE RUSSELL

It’s “Easier Said Than Done” (a song featured in Sh-Boom!) to create a musical made of up 1950s and 1960s jukebox hits – and do it with a superb mix of style and nostalgia. Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream finishes its run at Laguna Playhouse on Sunday, Oct. 31, but there’s still time to see it.

Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream takes place in the era of dances like The Mashed Potatoes, The Twist and The Watusi. Girls wore petticoats and polka dots, and boys donned black leather jackets and rolled up the cuffs of their jeans. 

Life could be a dream – or so we thought back then – and the 25 (plus) songs in the show reflect the fanciful mood of the times.

sh boom life Noah and Willie

Courtesy of Boebe Production, Surflight Theatre

(L-R) Noah A. Lyon as Eugene and Willie Beaton II as Wally

Considering the show’s songs came out 60 years ago – and had a certain simplicity to them – it’s surprising that some still resonate today. The majority of the audience on Sunday obviously remembered many of them, some of which have survived to this day. Even though “Unchained Melody” was written in 1965, we often hear it performed by the present-day entertainers. 

Written and created by Roger Bean, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be a Dream premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Nick Guerrero served as the music director, and it was directed and choreographed by Jonathan Van Dyke. The play was originally produced by David Elzer, Roger Bean and Peter Schneider.

In Sh-Boom!, audiences meet Denny and the Dreamers, a fledgling doo-wop singing group preparing to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest to realize their dreams of making it to the big time. As described by Broadway World, trouble comes in the form of Lois, who arrives to put some polish on the boys. Denny falls in love, Wally falls in line, Eugene falls apart, and along comes handsome heartthrob Duke to send the whole situation spinning. 

sh boom Sophia and Dorian

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boebe Production, Surflight Theatre

Sophia Swannell as Lois and Dorian Quinn as Duke

The ‘50s and ‘60s hits said it all: “Fools Fall in Love,” “Tears on my Pillow,” “Runaround Sue,” “Earth Angel,” “Stay,” “Lonely Teardrops” and “The Glory of Love.” Winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Musical Award, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream will leave you laughing, singing and cheering – let’s hear it for the boys!

Although the cast was made up of only five actors, their personalities more than filled up the stage – Willie Beaton II played Wally, Alex Fullerton – Denny, Noah A. Lyon – Eugene, Dorian Quinn – Duke and Sophia Swannell – Lois. Mrs. Varney’s (Denny’s mother) pink-slippered feet played a prominent role, but the audience never set eyes on her.

Once all the players were on the stage, and the music began, the show really came to life. The young men each had their chance to shine in solos and as a quartet. Swannell’s voice was pure and soulful with so much talent and heart in each lovely harmony and lyric. 

sh boom life pink dress

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boebe Production, Surflight Theatre

Sophia Swannell as Lois and Willie Beaton II as Wally

Beaton, Fullerton and Lyon made up a winning combination of “wannabes,” and Quinn had more than sufficient “swoonability” as the James Dean rebel type. Swannell possessed the perfect bouncy ponytail and perky personality. 

Van Dyke’s choreography was spot on. There were crazy dances back then, but they’re fun to watch. 

Highlights: Sophia, Duke and the boys’ rendition of “Unchained Melody” was beautifully bittersweet and the cast finale that was complete with sparkling white suits…brought the audience to their feet. 

Full of joy and dreamy songs, Sh-Boom! beckoned the audience to relive this time in history and once again embrace these “golden oldies.”

There are only a few more days to catch the show. Sh-Boom! Life Could be a Dream runs through October 31. 

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

For more information and tickets, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949.497.2787.

 

