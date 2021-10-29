NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Festival of Arts introducing new up-close discussion on art and the process

The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach has announced Artists on Artists, a new series at the foaSOUTH Gallery. Hosted the first Thursday of each month beginning November 4 at 6 p.m., Artists on Artists pairs a local, established artist with artist Kate Cohen for a lively, intimate one-on-one discussion about art and the creative process.

“The inspiration comes from Actors on Actors on PBS SoCal,” shared Kate Cohen, long-time Festival of Arts exhibitor and featured artist of the Explanation of the Doodle exhibit currently at foaSOUTH Gallery. “Each month I will invite an artist to join me in an engaging dialogue to offer listeners an inside look into the creative process of what it takes to be a visual artist.”

Free to attend and open to the public, Cohen plans to have open and candid conversations with each artist. She will ask questions such as: Do you listen to music when creating your work, what books are you currently reading and what is something that no one knows about you?

Festival of Arts Cohen and Burr

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Artists Kate Cohen and Bruce Burr and will kick off the “Artists on Artists” series at foaSOUTH on November 4

Next week, the series will kick off with mixed media artist Bruce Burr. Burr’s irrepressible sense of humor shines through his life and pieces. Grounded in metaphor and drama, Burr started his career by working with Yves Saint Laurent in Paris. Today Burr is best known for his Vogue-inspired print series, where each print considers the “view from behind” of a Vogue magazine cover. His painting demonstrates an interest in an orderly, detailed work grounded in history, while also crafting art from aspects of his past experiences. The audience can expect the unexpected when it comes to a discussion with Burr who is smart, witty and a bit subversive. 

Following Burr, artist Katlin Evans will join Cohen for Artists on Artists on December 9. Currently teaching Drawing and 2D Design at California State University Long Beach and California State University Fullerton, Evans refers to her work as “abstraction rooted in realism.” The forms depicted are both recognizable and not, fading in and out of clarity. “My use of multiplicity and repetition pushes the work to dance between logic and illogical notions of thought and feeling through the isolation of fragmented forms in an unrealistic space,” Evans said.

Closing out the series, Cohen will invite ceramics artist Mike Tauber to foaSOUTH on January 6, 2022. Tauber’s tile works not only exhibit advanced illustration, but also a painterly appearance through his signature use of blended glazes rarely seen in this medium. Cohen will put Tauber in the hot seat as she digs deep into the process for his award-winning Golden State landscapes and explores the thought process of Tauber’s series of classic cars, which was added to his landscape series in 2020. 

Experience Artists on Artists at foaSOUTH Gallery in-person or live streamed on the Festival of Arts Facebook page at 6 p.m. during the below dates:

–Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. - Bruce Burr, mixed media

–Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. - Kaitlin Sara Evans, charcoal

–Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 at 6 p.m. - Mike Tauber, ceramics

In alignment with the CDC’s recent recommendations, mask wearing at foaSOUTH Gallery is encouraged indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Mask wearing outdoors is optional. The CDC advises individuals who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing a facial covering.

foaSOUTH Gallery is located in Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach and is open daily from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The Festival of Arts showcases art exhibits at foaSOUTH Gallery year around, Currently featured is Kate Cohen: Explanation of the Doodle. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach.

For more information, call 949.494.1145 or visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

