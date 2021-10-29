NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

El Morro students raise funds to help animals affected by oil spill

Courtesy of Paula Lopes

When the oil spill hit Huntington Beach, Hudson and Maverick, two boys ages 7 and 8, who attend El Morro Elementary School said, “Let’s have a lemonade stand to raise money for the animals.” They with the help of their parents opted for a pop-up fruit and veggies stand at Heisler Park with all the goods donated by local residents. The youngsters raised $505 and went to the Pacific Mammal Center on October 25 to deliver the donation in person. They are pictured here holding their PMMC “Youth Ambassador” signs.

 

