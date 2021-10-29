NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

COVID-19: 10 new cases and one new death reported 102921

COVID-19: 10 new cases and one new death reported in Laguna Beach this past week

Stu News Laguna is reporting COVID-19 numbers on a weekly basis, as reported by the OC Health Care Agency.

This week, October 20-26, there have been 10 new cases in Laguna Beach and one new death, bringing the overall totals to 1,191 cases reported to date and nine deaths. 

During the past week, the county reported a total of 1,683 new cases, raising the total to 303,699 to date. The death totals for the county were 53 for the week, bringing the overall total number of deaths to 5,584.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 26, Orange County has performed a cumulative of 5,391,657 tests to date. There are 213 current cases of hospitalized patients in Orange County, of which 52 are in ICU.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call 714.834.2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the county’s data dashboard, click here.

COVID-19 numbers are updated weekly by Stu News Laguna in Friday’s edition.

