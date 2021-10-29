NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

TOW students deliver monies raised to PMMC

Students from Top of the World Elementary School delivered a check for $2,000 to Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) on October 22, from monies they raised to help animals affected by the recent oil spill off the Southern California coast. Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) was on hand to present each of the youngsters with a U.S. Congress Special Recognition Award.

 

