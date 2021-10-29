NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Laguna Beach Community Clinic adds staff

The Laguna Beach Community Clinic is expanding in more ways than one. In January, the clinic kicked off a campaign to fund the renovation of its facility and add to its staff, raising $950,000 to date.

“As the year comes to a close, we are nearing our goal of a fully modernized, efficient and aesthetically enhanced medical home for our community,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and medical director. “As important as the renovation is, building a knowledgeable and compassionate staff is the foundation of our medical home.”

Last Spring, the clinic added Dr. Farangis Jalali, a board-certified family physician, to its full-time staff and Dr. Bill Anderson, remembered for his Sleepy Hollow Walk-In practice, joined the volunteer staff.

This fall, the clinic filled two key positions – chief finance officer and charge nurse. “Along with our fairly recent government designations – Federally Qualified Health Center, Medical Home, 340B recipient – comes complex layers of financial reporting,” said Rubal. “Therefore, it was essential to find a CFO who knew their way around and who also would be a good fit for our small-town culture.” 

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Wood

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Community Clinic

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Wood

The clinic found that individual in Patrick Wood. Having served as controller at APLA Health & Wellness, a large Los Angeles-based FQHC, Wood brought the depth of experience the clinic needed. The clinic offered Wood the small-town vibe he’d been missing since he left his hometown of Springfield, MO.

“This position checks all the boxes. The clinic is a smaller operation, so I can participate in its major decisions as it plans for the future, making my work extremely gratifying. Laguna Beach is so friendly and welcoming; I love walking around Forest Avenue or Main Beach during my lunch break,” said Wood.

Charge Nurse Candace Cox

Click on photo for a larger image

Charge Nurse Candace Cox

The clinic’s Chief Operations Officer Adriana Nieto-Sayegh, RN, searched for a charge nurse for over six months when Candace Cox came in for a job interview. “We had many, many qualified applicants, but Candace has a noticeable quality of authentic compassion that sets her apart,” said Nieto-Sayegh.

“I’m enjoying the variety of work. We provide such a diverse range of health services at the clinic and the close-knit medical team has made me feel right at home,” Cox said.

The clinic continues its search for a bilingual Licensed Clinical Social Worker, hoping to fill the position by the end of the year.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, visit www.LBClinic.org. It is located at 362 3rd St., Laguna Beach.

 

