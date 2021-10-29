NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 87  |  October 29, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 102921

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

Here comes November! 

Dennis 5Well, the good news is, I don’t need a costume to look scary on Halloween. I get terrified every time I look in the mirror to shave! It’s enough to make me want to grow a beard!

Here comes November, the official start of our so-called rainy season which runs through April. Laguna averages about 1.2 inches of rain in November but that total varies significantly from year to year. On several occasions, nary a drop has fallen in November, and we’ve collected up to nearly 10 inches back in 1965. Other wet Novembers were 8.67 in 1967, 5.05 in 1970 and 4.41 in 1982. The average hi-lo November temperature in Laguna is around 70-51 degrees. Our hottest November day was 95 on November 1, 1966 and our coldest November reading was 35 in 1978 with 32 out in the Canyon. 

Incidentally, Monday’s rain in Laguna totaled 0.26 inches, bringing our season’s total to 1.39 inches compared to a normal to date of 0.93 inches. Now the sun’s out bright and clear. It will remain so through the upcoming weekend with temps. approaching the wonderful 80 mark thanks to a dry, warm offshore flow. Local ocean temps. in Laguna for November average around 60-62 degrees, but it’s been as cold as 54 degrees on November 30, 1978 and as warm as 71 on November 1-20, 1997.

That huge bomb cyclone that was off the Washington coast registered the strongest North Pacific low barometric central pressure ever recorded in that region. It had a central pressure of 939 millibars – or 27.47 inches of mercury – and the fact that this happened in late October, so early in the season, makes it even more amazing. A reading found lows up there more common in December, January and February, not late October! What kind of winter are we in store for if this kind of extreme weather is already happening?

The Pacific cyclone bomb made landfall near British Columbia and proceeded to race across the U.S. where it became a bomb cyclone once again just off the New England coast. There it morphed into a very early in the season nor’easter. Up until this bizarre event in the Northeast, a nor’easter has never occurred this early in the season. It is an event that is reserved more for the months of November through March – with the greatest frequency normally found in December, January, February and even March! What kind of winter are they in for, too! 

This climate change is way beyond original expectations. So many surprises already, too many to elaborate on, but one significant event really stands out and that was the record shattering heat wave up in the Pacific Northwest from late June of this year. Seattle’s previous all-time record high was 100 in July 1994. 

Last June that record was blown out of the water with a blistering 115! Portland’s previous record was 107 back in July 1965 and August 1981, but that existing record was shattered by a whopping nine degrees as the mercury soared to 116! Many more surprises are on the way, so stay tuned. 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA!

 

