 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Fair Game 102621

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Ninety-nine years come to a close for Laguna’s Arnold Hano

Tom new picI’m relatively new with my involvement in Laguna. However, in the first weeks I’ve met a number of great people. Several of them said, “Have you met Arnold Hano yet?” or “You’ll love Arnold Hano.

Unfortunately, my time ran out this weekend with Arnold’s passing early Sunday morning, Oct. 24.

To say that Arnold Hano lived a great life would be selling him short. Most importantly is his 99 years on this planet was his wife, Bonnie, for the last 70 years, and his children Stephen, Susan and Laurel.

Arnold was probably best known for his non-fiction work, A Day in The Bleachers, a critically acclaimed eyewitness account of Game 1 of the 1954 World Series, centered around the Willie Mays famous catch and throw, arguably the greatest in baseball history.

I would have loved talking sports with Arnold because I grew up a huge Mays fan, rooting for the San Francisco Giants my entire life.

Arnold also was a frequent contributor to The New York Times, Sport, Sports Illustrated and TV Guide.

He also was noted for writing crime fiction, Westerns, travel literature and advocacy journalism.

I’m sorry I missed the chance to meet one of Laguna’s most notable. I invite you to read two letters in today’s Stu, one from friend Trudy Josephson and the other from Gayle Waite of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy.

Godspeed Arnold!

• • •

Last week was Homecoming at Laguna Beach High School. Things started off strong with their first-ever Halloween-themed Homecoming Football Tailgate prior to the game. A number of athletic teams from LBHS represented their sport and participated in the festivities, including Cheer, Boy’s and Girl’s Water Polo, Boy’s Cross Country, Boy’s Soccer, Boy’s and Girl’s Basketball and others. 

Fair Game SNL cheerleaders

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Kayla Holmes

Breakers cheer squad entertains a full house at Guyer Field

And as they all celebrated with a large crowd from the community, while enjoying the music from the L.A.-based funk band, Slapbak, the excitement was all just a prelude to what was coming next.

Once the Breakers’ football team took Guyer Field, it was like they were running downhill against an overmatched Ocean View team. Laguna Beach won easily 48-14, while also clinching a share of the Pac 4 League Title.

Senior Tyler Fields was the star of the show, so to speak, finishing with seven carries for 170 yards, while scoring on five rushing touchdowns, including a 85-yarder in the 2nd quarter and a 54-yard run in the 3rd.

The Breakers, now 8-1 overall, 2-0 in league play, play their regular season finale this Friday, Oct. 29, against Godinez Fundamental at home.

Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Go Breakers!

Fair Game SNL Will Bingham

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Breakers senior QB Will Bingham (10) completed 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns

• • •

Okay pumpkin carvers of Laguna Beach, the challenge is on. Sure, you might be able to fool your kids and convince them you’re some great pumpkin carver, but how about stepping up for the 2nd Annual City of Laguna Beach Pumpkin Carving Contest.

All pumpkins should be carved at home, in the garage, on the back deck, you get my drift, they need to be carved in advance. Then you drop them off at the Community and Susi Q Center this Thursday, Oct. 28 between 9-11 a.m.

Awards for the most original, scariest, best overall and the Mayor’s Award are up for grabs.

Pumpkins should not exceed 15” x 15”.

Winners will have their pumpkins displayed at the Promenade from October 29-November 1.

To register, which is required by tomorrow at 5 p.m., so we know you’re coming, go here.

• • •

The Laguna Art Museum kicks off its ninth annual Art & Nature Festival next week over four days.

Thursday, Nov. 4, in conjunction with the First Thursdays Art Walk, they’ll feature their new installation of Any-Instant-Whatever, as well as A Fanciful World: Jesse Arms Botke and Sky Space Time Change.

Free admission to the public from 6-9 p.m.

Friday is the Art & Nature Keynote Lecture given by Dr. Daniel Lewis, Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science & Technology at the Huntington Library. Lewis will present John James Audubon: Art, Nature and Science in the Nineteenth Century.

Tickets are $25/members, $30/non-members.

Saturday, the Museum celebrates nine years of Art & Nature with the annual Art & Nature Gala. The Gala supports the Museum’s education programs and various exhibitions.

The venue is at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, beginning with a VIP reception.

Lou and Laura Rohl are the honorary chairs.

Non VIPs, like me, can line up outside with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday is the Art & Nature Festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., including “fun, enriching hands-on activities and educational stations throughout the museum that explore art, climate, science, animal welfare and environmental education.”

Admission is free.

• • •

Also mark your calendar for this Monday, Nov.1, when the Laguna Canyon Conservancy will feature Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris as their virtual guest speaker.

The program begins at 7 p.m. You may RSVP here to receive the Zoom log-in info.

 

