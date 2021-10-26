NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Kids on parade made for spooktacular fun 102621

Kids on parade made for spooktacular fun

Kids (and their adults!) dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes for the 10th Annual Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) Halloween Parade Party that took place on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Parade walkers, totaling approximately 400, assembled at 4:45 p.m. at Main Beach, then headed down The Promenade on Forest ending up at the Laguna Presbyterian Church parking lot. This year there was 100% participation from all the businesses on Forest Avenue! It was either a mix of Lion Hearts volunteers or employees at the businesses who passed out all the candy, graciously provided by the LBPC. 

Kids on parade Elton John Family

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPC

This family pays tribute to Elton John with Elton Johns, Rocket Man and Crocodile Rock

Among the most popular costumes were superheroes, Harry Potter characters, jack-o-lanterns and the ever-popular witches, pirates, devils, firefighters, black cats and ghosts.

Kids on parade Superhero family

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A family of superheroes

Culminating with a dance party in the church parking lot, Waste Management brought in a garbage truck and cement mixer. Additional festivities included Belo Blow Dry Bar styling kids’ hair, face painting and KX 104.7 as MC and playing some favorite tunes. Starfish provided food for purchase and Chris Tebutte was the sponsor volunteer who provided a coloring station with candy bags at the beginning of the parade.

Kids on parade gumball and gryffindor

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Two girls dressed up like a gumball machine and a Hogwarts House of Gryffindor student

In addition to this being the 10th year LBPC has been presenting the Halloween Parade Party, it also holds Dad’s Night Out, Mom’s Night Out, a huge Easter Egg Hunt in April, an end-of-summer barbecue in Moulton, a golf tournament at The Ranch in November, and numerous children’s and club events throughout the year.

Kids on parade superhero and witch

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A superhero and a witch are best of friends for Halloween

The Laguna Beach Parents Club (LBPC) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is run by community volunteers. Their mission is to connect families with small children in Laguna Beach through parenting resources and age-appropriate activities. The LBPC strives to help families grow and flourish in the community. If you live in Laguna Beach and/or have a child enrolled in school here, you can sign up to be a member at www.lagunabeachparents.com.

Kids on parade jack o lanterns

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

This jack-o-lantern trio “lights” up the night

Kids on parade knight on steed

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A young knight on his steed

Kids on parade pirate

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Aargh! This pirate is on the hunt for some “treasures”…well maybe some sweets will do

Kids on parade black cat

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

This black cat is ready for treats

Kids on parade witch

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

A witch and her not-too-scary companions

Kids on parade Harry Potter

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

This Harry Potter might find some chocolate frogs in his candy bucket

Kids on parade Kryptonians

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

These Kryptonians have special super powers

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.