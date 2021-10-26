NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Learn sketchbook journaling at Heisler Park FP 102621

Learn sketchbook journaling at Heisler Park with LOCA

LOCA Arts Education invites the public to a special series of outdoor art classes at Heisler Park in Laguna Beach. Workshops are offered on Wednesdays, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 10 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Beginners are invited.

Learn sketchbook Heisler Park

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA Arts Education

Learn sketchbook journaling at Heisler Park

  Hedy Buzan will teach quick pencil sketch techniques for creating beautiful renderings of plants, landmarks and vistas at this spectacular park. Materials will include a journal, watercolor pencils, brush and water. Students may try one, or all classes, as locations and subjects will vary each time. Cost is $40 including all supplies. Advance registration is required. visit www.LOCAarts.org or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Call 949.363.4700.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.