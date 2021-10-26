NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Locals get their hands dirty in the name of 102621

Locals get their hands dirty in the name of monarch butterfly conservation in the West

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut 

If you have been strolling through Heisler Park and noticed a couple planting flowers near the amphitheater, you’ve witnessed the beginning stages of the Butterfly Garden. The self-appointed gardeners, Laura and Michael Ford, have been planting in anticipation of the monarch butterfly breeding season.

Already the slope is ablaze with colorful plants that attract butterflies and other pollinators.

This project – and the resulting formation of a pollinator fund – happened as a result of Laura’s research into the declining butterfly population.

Butterfly Garden

On her almost daily walks around town, Laura noticed that there was nothing in place to encourage pollinators. She determined, “Something needs to be done!” 

When Laura zeroes in on a problem, she takes action. Once she began reading more about the plight of the Western monarch butterfly, which has experienced a 90 percent decrease in population in the last 20 years, she became so concerned that she wrote up a proposal to present to the city.

  “My main concern is the monarch butterfly – and of course all the other pollinators – and I’d like to re-establish pollinator habitat with native plants so that the monarch butterfly has a place to lay eggs and breed,” Laura said.

While writing the proposal, she admits that she kept it in a business context to try to get everyone on board.

“The response was good from the Recreation Committee,” Laura said. “They were very interested, positive and forward thinking. They gave their unanimous approval. Alexis Braun, staff liaison of the Recreation Committee, has been very supportive.”

locals get trio

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laura Ford, Michael Ford and Pamela Knudsen

Once the proposal for the Butterfly Garden was accepted by the city, it was embraced by the Laguna Beach Garden Club. 

“Jorja Puma of the Garden Club reached out to me to help us fund the garden,” Laura said. “They are funding the plants and the educational sign which I designed through a grant which we applied for.” 

As a result, Michael and Laura put together a budget and Laura created an educational sign – in both English and Spanish – for the garden to help raise awareness regarding the decrease in butterfly population.

Local Robin Jones of Honey Girl Grows, a culinary and pollinating garden designer and a science-based pollinator expert, guided the project and helped design the garden.

Michael and Laura frequent the Tree of Life Nursery near San Juan Capistrano to buy native plants. 

Then they rolled up their sleeves – and along with Reggie Christian, Christian Osuna and Mel Summer from the city who have helped with some planting – the work began. 

A critical area

Our area is critical to the butterfly population since it winters here on the California coast. 

According to Laura, “As the Western monarch population continues to decline, they are due to be put on the endangered list in June of 2024.” 

However, that’s a long time to wait. 

More immediate, there is a Federal Bill being proposed – the Monarch Act – which seeks to encourage and facilitate efforts by states and other stakeholders to conserve and sustain the western population of monarch butterflies. It was introduced in the House on March 17, 2021. This bill provides support for the conservation of western monarch butterflies (the monarch butterfly population that overwinters along the coast of California and breeds across California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah).

 “The main cause of the decline is the loss of habitat,” said Laura, “but we’re also dealing with it globally due to pesticide use.”

locals get Michael

Click on photo for a larger image

Michael makes sure the plants have a good start

Pollinator Protection Fund

Laura took her activism ever further by creating the Pollinator Protection Fund with Michael and her friend Pamela Knudsen. 

“Laura, who’s been a friend for a few years told me about an idea she had to create a habitat in Heisler Park,” said Knudsen. “Laura has a big heart for animals and the environment, and so do I. I thought it was a wonderful idea. The next thing I know is that I’m watching her presentation to the Laguna Beach Recreation Committee, which was so beautifully done. I was very impressed with the detail, her knowledge about the plight of pollinators and her passion for being a facilitator of habitat restoration for the pollinators. Shortly thereafter, she’s forming the nonprofit corporation, and during a visit one day, she and her husband Michael asked me to be on the board and be the secretary of the Pollinator Protection Fund. I was so thrilled and honored, and of course said yes.  I’m very excited to be a part of this organization.”

MJV partners with Pollinator Protection Fund of LB

In the face of declines in monarch numbers and habitat availability, the Monarch Joint Venture (MJV) has been partnering and pooling their efforts to protect monarch and pollinator habitat in the U.S.

As of October 20, the Monarch Joint Venture proudly announced the addition of the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach to the partnership. A 501(c)(3), “The Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach (PPFLB) is working diligently in Southern California to help preserve, protect, rehabilitate and create monarch butterfly habitat in their community. Not only are they committed to being advocates for the monarch butterfly, but they are also actively getting their hands dirty in the name of monarch conservation in the West.”

locals get flowers

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the native plants in Heisler Park that attracts butterflies 

As described by MJV, PPFLB is leading a grassroots effort in their community, presenting to city councilmembers, local organizations and the public to raise awareness of the need for increased pollinator habitat. They are currently working on the creation of a 200-square-foot monarch butterfly garden in Heisler Park. Their efforts are already gaining traction in the community, and they will be expanding their butterfly gardens in parks and other areas across Laguna Beach. Recognizing that education plays an essential role in monarch conservation, the group is creating educational signage to place in their community gardens, capturing the attention of and inspiring those who enjoy the gardens to understand the importance of pollinators. 

“With western monarch populations in decline, healthy habitat combined with educational opportunities in coastal California communities is imperative,” stated MJV. “We are excited to partner with the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach to increase habitat, awareness, and action for monarchs and other pollinators in Southern California.” 

Hopefully, thanks to PPFLB, soon there will be gardens here in Laguna full of specific monarch butterfly food sources and egg-laying habitats. While at the same time, others are being initiated in cities to counteract the current urbanization trends that are resulting in the eradication of the monarchs’ natural survival needs.

“We are more than half finished with this garden,” Laura said. “This is just the beginning. We will be expanding and doing fundraisers in the future.”

According to Michael, “There’s something magical about looking down at the plants and seeing the shadow of a butterfly.”

To learn more about the Pollinator Protection Fund of Laguna Beach, visit www.protectmonarchs.com/.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.