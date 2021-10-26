NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

People’s Choice for “Best of the Rest” 102621

People’s Choice for “Best of the Rest” announced

The fun, open public voting for the Laguna Bluebelt’s Photo Contest has picked Gary Mills’ “Ebb Tides Afterglow” as the “Best of the Rest” from among all of this year’s entries.

Each year, after judges have selected the top Professional and Amateur winners, open voting follows to allow the public to choose their favorite image for the year’s Annual Laguna Bluebelt Photo Contest now in its 10th year.

People s Choice Ebb Tides

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

This year’s People’s Choice award went to Gary Ellis’ “Ebb Tides Afterglow”

“‘The Best of the Rest’ invites everyone to join in the fun in choosing their favorite Laguna Bluebelt photo,” said Jinger Wallace and Charlotte Masarik, Laguna’s top mermaids and contest organizers. “It remains a lively competition and a great way to engage public participation to recognize the natural beauty and importance of Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) – an essential link in the state’s network of MPAs implemented 10 years ago by the California Marine Life Protection Act of 1999.” 

Winning photos are now on display in downtown Laguna at the Forest & Ocean Gallery at the corner of Ocean Avenue and Third Street until October 30.

Purchasing a winning photo supports Laguna’s photographers and 20% of the purchase price will be donated to the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition’s work to preserve and promote the health of the Marine Protected Areas. Consider adding local art for your home or as a special holiday gift.

Visit www.lagunabluebelt.org to see all of this year’s stunning entries.

 

