 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

PMMC to enhance entangled and injured whale response efforts with the help of new techniques and technology

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) has acquired a Paxarms Remote Medicine Delivery System as a major building piece for a new program in the works to better respond to entangled and injured free-swimming whales. This is all thanks to the generosity of Kozo and Martha Shimano, the City of Laguna Beach and the City of Newport Beach. PMMC would own the 5th such system for delivering medications to whales in the United States under the guidance and authority of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The new technology will be tested and incorporated over the next few years in collaboration with NOAA and other experts in the field in order for it to be safely and effectively put into operation during live responses.

PMMC is a part of the NOAA-coordinated Large Whale Entanglement Response Program. In an effort to assist and save individuals and populations of whales, many of which are listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), a number of qualified and experienced members of rescue and response teams go through extensive training and many years of apprenticeship to learn the proper techniques and protocols to ensure their safety and that of the animals. This work is done under a permit held by NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program 18786-05.

Marine mammal entanglement is a global problem that is estimated to result in the death of hundreds of thousands of marine mammals and other species of sea life worldwide every year. Entanglement is considered a primary cause of human-caused mortality in many whale species, especially North Atlantic right whales, humpback whales and gray whales. While some individual whales are able to eventually free themselves from the entangling gear, many of these entanglements persist for months, at times resulting in a slow and very painful death.

“Response to entangled, free swimming wild whales are highly complex, dangerous and unpredictable efforts, especially as these majestic animals are under stress when entangled,” said Peter Chang, PMMC’s chief executive officer. “The Paxarms system provides us an additional tool to deliver from a safe distance large doses of medications, including sedatives, to these massive animals. This can significantly aid responders in their efforts to remove life-threatening gear or deliver other potentially life-saving medications.”

With concerns over the safety of entangled response for both the whale and the humans, it is critical that responders have the most reliable and up-to-date supplies and diagnostic and treatment equipment to give each animal a fighting chance at life. The Paxarms system may be used very rarely, as potential opportunities are few and far between, but it could make the difference between a successful disentanglement and having to leave the whale still entangled.

“When the Pacific Marine Mammal Center approached us to help purchase this system, our immediate thought was this fits perfectly with the Shimano North America’s mission statement. Although PMMC did not get a response back from them, Kozo and I felt it was our personal civic and moral responsibility to help save the whales and other marine mammals along the Orange County coastline,” said Martha Shimano. “The PMMC’s staff and volunteers do such amazing work, we are honored to help add another tool to their rescue operations. It is our sincere hope that other companies in Orange County will come forward to help PMMC’s efforts to protect our ocean and its inhabitants. The welfare of our marine mammals and the environment is critically at stake.”

Paxarms is a manufacturer of darting equipment in New Zealand. Over the past 15 years, they have manufactured custom darting rifles specifically for darting entangled large whales with tranquilizers prior to disentanglement. Because of the whale’s large body mass, no other system available can hold a sufficient volume of tranquilizers.

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases marine mammals and inspires ocean stewardship through research, education and collaboration. PMMC is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization. This year, PMMC is celebrating its 50th anniversary, 50 years of ocean and marine mammal conservation.

PMMC is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. www.pacificmmc.org

 

