NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents FP 102621

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Like Water for Chocolate screening 

On Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) will screen Like Water for Chocolate at the Arthouse Theatre. This film possesses an almost ethereal, undeniably erotic quality. For those with a penchant for offbeat, quirky and subtly emotive films, this one is a treat.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Like Water

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Like Water for Chocolate” will screen on November 10 at LBCAC’s Art Theatre

Like Water for Chocolate opens with a young lady cutting onions, expressing the influences of emotions and cooking. She then begins a story with the birth of a girl named Tita who evolves into a woman living in the early 1900s experiencing the struggles of love, family dynamics and family tradition.

Rated “R,” parents need to know that Like Water for Chocolate is a mature and sensual movie. 

Note: Proof of vaccination or mask is required.

To purchase tickets, click here.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.