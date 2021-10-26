NewLeftHeader

clear sky

53.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Dr. Daniel Lewis to give keynote lecture FP 102621

Dr. Daniel Lewis to give keynote lecture for LAM’s Art & Nature 2021 on November 5

On Friday, Nov. 5, Dr. Daniel Lewis will give the keynote lecture, John James Audubon: Art, Nature and Science in the Nineteenth Century at the Laguna Art Museum (LAM). Dr. Lewis, a curator and historian, will discuss the role of Audubon in art and science, tracing the history of American ornithological illustration from its earliest days up to Audubon’s work. 

This will include material about his predecessors and successors in the bird illustration world and a discussion of the tensions inherent in our current understandings of the racially troubling corners of Audubon’s legacy.

Dr. Daniel Lewis headshot

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Dr. Daniel Lewis is the keynote speaker 

Dr. Lewis is the Dibner Senior Curator for the History of Science & Technology at the Huntington Library, Art Museum & Botanical Gardens in Southern California. His permanent history of science exhibit, “Beautiful Science: Ideas that Changed the World,” was named by the American Alliance of Museums as the best exhibit in America the year after it opened. Prior to coming to the Huntington, he was the Company Historian for the Los Angeles Times

Dr. Daniel Lewis artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Artwork by Dr. Daniel Lewis

Lewis holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of California, and has held post-doctoral appointments at Oxford University, the Smithsonian, and the Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society in Munich. His extensive teaching background includes stints at USC, Claremont Graduate University, Art Center College of Design and Caltech. He is the author of three books and is under contract for a fourth, to be published by Simon & Schuster.

The cost for the lecture is $25 for museum members and $30 for non-members. 

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.