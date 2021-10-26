NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 86  |  October 26, 2021

Garden Walk on October 30 explores two iconic Laguna properties

By Diane Armitage

This coming Saturday, Oct. 30, Ruben Flores is pulling out all the stops on his Garden Walk with a special “field trip” to two of the most iconic properties in Laguna Beach. These properties are rarely opened to the public, let alone a gaggle of nature-loving, garden-envy fans.

Garden Walkers are asked to meet at the Laguna Nursery by 10 a.m. to purchase their day “pass” for $10. Then, it’s a short drive to the first property, where everyone reconvenes with Pathfinder Flores leading the way.

Garden Walk started with a handful of ardent gardening fans

Flores invented the Garden Walk 12 years ago. Initially, a handful of ardent gardening fans showed up. Over time, however, the Garden Walk grew to significant proportions. If you’re out and about on a Saturday and see a group of 30 or more people standing at the side of a road, their necks craned to study the same tree, you’ll know you’ve stumbled across the Garden Walk.

It’s an entirely different experience every time, with neighborly folks often spontaneously inviting the entire group into their backyard gardens for a closer look. 

Garden Walk Property 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Nursery

The Garden Walk on October 30 explores two of the most iconic and rarely seen properties in Laguna Beach

Every time I go on these every-other-week walks, I have so much darned fun. Flores is a walking Wiki of every imaginable tree, shrub, flowering weirdness and weed. 

Garden Walk Ruben Flores

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Nursery

Laguna Nursery Owner Ruben Flores is the creator of the most imaginative every-other-week Garden Walks

But it doesn’t stop there. Because Flores has expanded his landscape architect business to interior rescue as well, he knows every architectural style and points out where people have mixed and matched building materials in a good way or a not so good way. Then, he talks about how those surfaces and walls meld or don’t meld with the chosen plants in the landscape.

He talks about pavers and sprinkler placement and where the sun will shine on an inappropriately located plant.

He points to dear trees that have been shorn so rudely that their exposed branches have been sunburned.

He stops in awe to point out a crafty gargoyle tucked away on a chimney, a rare bloom of Wisteria or a rare African tulip tree (‘spathodea campanulate,’ he chirps).

Garden Walk Wisteria

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

You never know what you’ll find on Ruben Flores’ Garden Walks

When his partner, Nelson Coates, comes along for the walk, you get even more fun information. As one of Hollywood’s most sought-after production designers, Coates is a walking-talking encyclopedia on surfaces, finishes and ghastly versus great aesthetics around a home. 

He shares his thoughts on walkways, driveways, pagodas, gazebos and randomly bemoans the wrong use of glass in so many beautiful homes. 

“Privacy glass is fine, but ‘milk’ is such a terrible color,” he says as he glumly looks on a $9 million home that should have known better. 

Garden Walk Property 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Nursery

This Saturday’s Garden Walk ventures down to the ocean in Central Laguna Beach for this iconic tour

$10 entry for thousands of dollars of free advice

While I can’t guarantee Nelson’s attendance this coming Saturday (he’s currently creating the movie, Hocus Pocus 2 in Rhode Island), I can guarantee that the sights you see and the advice you receive for your own garden is far and above the value of the $10 ticket.

Flores’ Garden Walks are not strenuous, but bring good walking shoes and water. The duration is typically about two hours, but can stretch to three or four hours if you want to hang around later with the group for margaritas somewhere. It’s the most imaginative way to really discover the magic of Laguna Beach. 

Laguna Nursery and Flores’ landscape business, Visionscape, Inc. are located together at 481 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, just a couple of buildings south of Myrtle on Coast Highway.    

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/ and follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

