NewLeftHeader

mist

57.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Seventeen local businesses recognized 102221

Seventeen local businesses recognized for implementing green practices 

Seventeen local businesses were recognized on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the City Council meeting for receiving a Green Business Certification. For a business to receive this certification, they must implement specific green practices to conserve resources through waste reduction, energy and water conservation and pollution prevention. Restaurants and other food establishments must also participate in the city’s commercial organics recycling program.

The Laguna Beach Green Business Certification Program is managed by Waste Management, as part of its Franchise Agreement with the city and is part of the California Green Business Network (CAGBN) to include 17 counties and 22 cities. Currently there are 46 businesses in Laguna Beach that have obtained their certification.

Seventeen Laguna Beach businesses receive

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

These following 17 Laguna Beach businesses were those recognized this week along with a summary of their accomplishments: 

–ROOTS the Beauty Underground installed LED lighting, uses green cleaning products and has minimized the use of paper.

–OM Laguna Beach eliminated most disposable paper products and is using reusable towels. They also use only natural ventilation to keep energy-use minimized.

–Maya Dunne & Associates switched to certified eco-friendly cleaning and paper products. 

–Tuvalu uses energy efficient LED lighting, paper products from brands containing recycled content and eco-friendly cleaning products as well as increasing their recycling efforts.

–Skinterest Wellness & Regenerative Esthetics switched all paper products to ones with recycled content and eco-friendly cleaning products. They also upgraded their lighting to energy-efficient LED bulbs.

–Fredric Rubel Jewelers switched their storage and back room lighting to energy-efficient LED and eco-friendly paper products.

–Village Gallery now ensures their store bags and other paper products include recycled content and they’ve started using eco-friendly cleaning products.

–European Optical has installed state-of-the-art LED lighting and low-flow water fixtures and have switched to non-toxic cleaning products.

–Silverfish Surf Sunglasses implemented recycled content packaging, copy paper and eco-friendly cleaning products.

–Violet Boutique installed all new energy-efficient LED lighting and implemented an environmentally preferred purchasing program including recycled content copy and bathroom tissue paper and eco-friendly cleaning products.

–McCormick & Sons Crematory is using recycled content copy paper and bathroom tissue paper and eco-friendly cleaning products. The business also recently installed energy-efficient LED lighting and received recycle containers through the program. 

–AREO Home is using recycled content office paper and bathroom paper and eco-friendly cleaning products. 

–The Mermaid Store started a recycling program at their building, updated to all energy-efficient LED lighting and switched to green cleaning and paper products.

–Katharine Story has installed all new energy-efficient LED lighting, switched to eco-friendly cleaning products and added recycling containers to help increase recycling efforts.

–Tippy’s implemented an environmentally preferred purchasing program for take-out containers, store bags and paper products with recycled content. They also purchased reusable glass mugs to help reduce customer use of disposable cups.

–Tight Assets updated all their LED lighting and switched to non-toxic cleaning products.

–The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce implemented an environmentally preferred purchasing program for non-toxic cleaning and paper products. 

The City of Laguna Beach congratulates all of these Green Businesses. Others can also get local and statewide recognition for their businesses when they become a certified California Green Business. All businesses are welcome to apply. 

For more information on the program or to get involved, click here or contact Liz Avila, senior public works analyst/solid waste program coordinator at 949.497.0344 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.