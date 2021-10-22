NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

By TOM JOHNSON

Perry’s school suit dismissed once again, while council approves new White House plan

Tom new picA notice, distributed courtesy of Laguna Beach Unified School District Board President Carol Normandin this week, said that the lawsuit previously brought by Dee Perry against her fellow board members and Superintendent Jason Viloria has once again been dismissed. 

In Perry’s original complaint dating back several years, she claimed fellow school leaders had retaliated against her. This followed claims against her that she was suspected of sharing confidential information that included a legal opinion. Perry reportedly was also at odds with fellow board members dating back to December 2018 when she was passed over for the appointment to board president.

The initial lawsuit was dismissed on March 18, 2020, noting “her allegations were insufficient to state a claim for relief.” She then amended that complaint for reconsideration, but once again it was dismissed on June 8, 2020, saying, “she again failed to state proper claims for relief.” Once again, she filed a second amended complaint, which was then similarly dismissed on September 11, 2020.

At this time, the district court held that Perry could not amend her complaint again.

Perry, however, proceeded by appealing the district court’s dismissal of her complaint to the Ninth Circuit. Yet, once again the Ninth District affirmed that dismissal, concluding, “Perry had two opportunities to amend her complaint and was on notice that her claims were barred by the Eleventh Amendment when her First Amended Complaint was dismissed. She thus had an opportunity to amend her complaint and address this specific deficiency. And because all of Perry’s claims are barred by the Eleventh Amendment, it is unclear what Perry could have alleged to overcome this hurdle.”

Board President Normandin issued the following statement after this latest dismissal, “After a confidential memo was disclosed by member Perry, the board created a subcommittee for confidential information to be securely shared. In response, member Perry sued and the courts admonished her for the lawsuits. Moving forward we hope member Perry will adhere to Board Bylaws regarding confidentiality and keep all confidential information secure to regain our trust and debate policy and issues with her members and not the courts.”

Okay, I’ve pointed out in recent columns that I’m relatively new here to the Laguna Beach community. Obviously, to get caught up I’m trying to take in as much as I can and meet as many people as my schedule permits.

But there’s one thought that repeatedly enters my mind when I watch our local city council meetings. Is it just me, or instead of Mayor Bob Whalen calmly calling the meeting to order, should we instead bring in noted MMA ring announcer Michael Buffer to start the festivities with “Let’s get ready to rumble?” 

Just something to think about.

This week’s meeting was more of the same, with Councilmember Peter Blake on one side of the issues and Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss on the other.

It certainly keeps me awake when watching what many times can get boring just hearing about city news.

The item that caused the angst this week was the proposed restoration and reopening of Finney’s Crafthouse, proposed for where the White House use to be. The concerns centered around parking, or lack of it; the location of trash bins; the hours of operation; and the acceptable number of seats for the new restaurant.

Following the presentation by “favorite” architect Morris Skenderian, Iseman repeatedly requested “compromise,” while Blake’s message was simply, “I want to get this done.”

Iseman’s requests for compromise were for the consideration of historical artwork inside the new restaurant reminding visitors of Laguna’s past music history, a reduction in the number of seating from the requested 143 seats back to a “comfortable” number of 90, moving the trash collection from the long-time used library area to the back of the building itself, concerns over the 1:30 a.m. closing time, and then, the always referred to problem of parking.

Blake argued “why would someone want to come in and do business in Laguna Beach” when conditions are made so difficult for them. He added that nobody is going to want to restore historical buildings if people continually make it so challenging, pointing out that the people that pose these challenging arguments are the same people who want to restore the historical buildings.

At the end, compromise did come. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf wanted to exclude the possibility for any future music at the venue, while Mayor Whalen offered up a change in closing time to midnight (versus the proposed 1:30 a.m.) and reducing the seat count from 143 to 120.

Following the motion to approve, the item passed 3-2, with Weiss and Iseman dissenting.

As just a final point, the Planning Commission had previously  recommended approval of the project even prior to the compromises added at the 11th hour.

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting opposing oil and gas drilling in federal and state waters off the California coast. 

Previously, the Council joined State Senators Dave Min and Josh Newman in sending a letter to Orange County’s federal legislative representatives asking them to lead an effort to end offshore drilling in federal waters off our coast, including all drilling being performed under existing leases.

The City’s Cultural Arts update had these items of interest:

–Congrats to local artists Noel Lashley and Kathy Tanaka for having their designs selected for the 2021 Holiday Palette Competition

Along with previous artist-designed palettes, these designs will be displayed on light poles throughout the city during the holiday season.

Fair Game Holiday Palette Designs SNL 10.22 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

 2021 Holiday Palette Competition winners

–Artist David Zinn returns November 1-6 in the downtown Laguna. He’ll be illustrating his temporary chalk art installations.

This is as good as it gets and you can join David on November 6 at the Promenade on Forest and watch his process unfold.

–Finally, the Arts Commission invites children from 5-17, who either reside in town, attend school here, or take a local art program here, to create palette designs celebrating the holiday season. Designs must be painted and/or drawn on paper. 

All designs will be made available to view online via the City’s website. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at the Promenade on Forest Avenue throughout December. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 15. Selected artists will be presented a certificate the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Funding for all three of the above Cultural Arts programs are courtesy of the local lodging establishments and the City.

 

