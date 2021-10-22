When teachers become students: LOCA instructors learn from their students at Glennwood House
Story and Photos by MARRIE STONE
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
While many local businesses and restaurants struggled under the burdens of COVID restrictions this past year, few were as severely impacted as Laguna’s Glennwood House. Glennwood, a residential living complex near Woods Cove, serves roughly 50 adults with special needs. The community remained particularly vulnerable throughout the pandemic. Outside access to Glennwood ground to a halt, preventing all the face-to-face events which residents relied upon and enjoyed. Fortunately, a few months back, LOCA-led art classes resumed in person. LOCA offers weekly on-site art workshops and classes, as well as various art-related fieldtrips and opportunities to showcase residents’ work.
Click on photo for a larger image
Pastel artist Lesli Bonanni (left) with a resident from Glennwood House, showcasing their creations
Last week, pastel artist Lesli Bonanni taught a PanPastel painting project to nearly two dozen residents. While the students delighted in the experience, something more profound was happening behind the scenes. As often occurs in interactive classrooms, the teacher sometimes learns more than her students. That proved true last week.
We followed Bonanni before, during and after class, watching both an artistic and emotional process unfold and hearing her reactions. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.
Stu News: This was a pastels project, but not traditional pastels. Can you describe this unique medium and what makes it so fun?
Lesli Bonanni: PanPastels were created in 2007. They are simply pans of color meant to be scooped, spread and smoothed using custom-made painting knives and sponges. They are highly pigmented, extremely blendable, velvety smooth and offer a range of 60 different colors. The amount of dust from the process is negligible, so they are a good choice for any artist concerned about toxic pigments getting into the environment. Interestingly, no one I know has heard of them, let alone used them.
SN: What made this the right project for Glennwood residents?
LB: Vinita Voogd [a renowned local printmaker, fellow LOCA instructor and mother of Glennwood resident Lauren Voogd] witnessed the PanPastel painting process when I recently taught a class in her home. Once she saw the enthusiasm, curiosity and results from the students, she asked if I would share the technique with the Glennwood residents. She felt they would love experiencing this fresh new way of working with pastels. Of course, I was eager to share.
Click on photo for a larger image
A group of students share their work
SN: This was your first time teaching at Glennwood House. Tell us about that experience.
LB: I have taught many classes and workshops. I teach process, not product-oriented painting. But there’s usually one person, if not more, that truly fears approaching a blank canvas. That’s why I teach. My purpose is to empower others through art. I encourage students to face the unknown, keep an open mind and let go of expectations. In this case, though, it was me who needed to let go of expectations.
As usual, I packed my bags and easel. I talked to myself the whole drive there, visualizing and vocalizing how I would lead this group, knowing the class would be different. Vinita advised me that a step-by-step approach would work best. I told myself to slow down and lead in a controlled and easy-to-follow manner (although slowing down is hard for me). I assumed these students might need extra guidance. But those were my expectations, soon to be proven wrong.
Click on photo for a larger image
Bonanni circulated among the group, offering assistance and encouragement
Upon arriving, I was immediately greeted by Spencer, a resident there. He introduced me to his friend. What a warm welcome!
My expectations started to shift. The grounds are lovely, with flourishing gardens, art projects and welcoming surroundings. The individual apartments made me wonder how each room was decorated. I was fascinated with this enclave. The environment felt so safe, nurturing, loving and inspiring.
Every resident acknowledged me. Some greeted me with hugs, others with thanks for being there, all with smiles. I was touched by their genuine kindness. This class was ready!
Click on photo for a larger image
The class immediately engaged with questions and comments
When the supplies started filling the tables, unbridled enthusiasm took over. The creative energy was so damn pure. The space felt free of all societal and perfectionist problems that arise outside the gates of Glennwood. Artistic comparison was gone.
None of the students had used the pastel medium in this fashion, and they took off on their own paths. One assistant described them as “going rogue” and that felt refreshingly right. They all leaned into the project with passionate play. Some struggled, but they didn’t care. They loved the effort and experience and thanked me for being there even before I began. And they knew with confidence when they were done. They proudly signed their names on the back of each piece and moved on.
Click on photo for a larger image
Two residents with their artwork
SN: What were the most gratifying parts of the experience?
LB: The comments I received – during and after – and the hugs, and the thanks were certainly gratifying.
Many people told me how much they love art and how it relaxes them. One woman planned to give her painting to her dad, telling me how much he’d love it. She was so excited.
Students willingly shared their supplies. They helped each other. They encouraged each other and complimented each other’s work. Afterward, again, there was gratitude and hugs and questions about whether I would be coming back.
When it was time to take my art supplies to the car, I received another generous offer from a resident to help. As I walked away, the feeling that something very special had happened overwhelmed me.
SN: It sounds like you learned as much from them as they learned from you. What did you take away from the night?
LB: Art invites us to see the world differently. That’s the job of art, and the joy of the viewer and/or artist. I had expectations that I would teach these students new things with my fun technique. But, in the end, they taught me to see the world differently. I learned where acceptance, pure thoughts, honesty, graciousness, hospitality, thoughtfulness, courtesy, kindness and creativity can coexist and flourish. They all taught me these things with an open mind and heart. They brought everything to the table, literally. I learned expectations can dissolve and manifest anew in beautiful ways.
Click on photo for a larger image
Students eagerly await instruction after receiving their supplies
SN: Spoken like a true artist.
LB: I reached the conclusion that the residents at Glennwood House are a collective masterpiece. Each person is like a colorful thread of a tapestry, or a beautiful piece of paper in a collage. They all worked together to create this perfect harmony. Every individual came together to create a thriving collaboration.
As I view them, with their hearts and minds already open, their beautiful souls exposed, they taught me to see the world differently.
SN: Were there other surprises?
LB: I need to repeat that the level of enthusiasm was surprising. These people genuinely love art and appreciate it so honestly. Vinita’s intention to expose them to fine art – instead of craft shows – is also refreshing.
SN: Is there anything you’ll do differently next time, or absolutely repeat, in light of this experience?
LB: I considered the idea of pre-priming the surface to start, as the pastel itself takes a few layers before the medium starts to glide over the base layers, offering a more effortless experience. Then students could spend more time on blending instead of pushing the medium in. Offering different paper is another option I might consider. I also will share all the tools, and how to use them, during the opening demonstration (specifically, the palette knife tool and the eraser).
SN: Any final takeaways from the event?
LB: May we all be as free, uninhibited, curious and loving as these people. They were supposed to be the students. But when it was all over, I was the student. They taught me. That’s the essence of what art does to a soul – it ignites it. In the best possible way.
Click on photo for a larger image
Glennwood House’s PanPastel artists presenting their work at the end of class
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.