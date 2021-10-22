NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

St. Mary’s to host indigenous peoples celebration

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Laguna Beach will host a special Holy Eucharist at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 to welcome Indigenous people, and to give thanks for more than 400 years of history together in the Episcopal Church.

The celebrant and preacher for the enculturated eucharist will be The Rev. Dr. Mary Crist (Blackfeet), coordinator of Indigenous Theological Education for the Episcopal Church. Members of the First Women Gather around the Fire Talking Circles from many tribes and nations will present the lessons and offer songs. Singing Byrd (Mescalero Apache) and friends will also offer prayers and sacred songs accompanied by native drum. The service will begin with a land acknowledgement to honor the first people of the land where Laguna Beach is now located. The church invites the community to this special intertribal worship event to honor our creator and our people. 

The Rev. Canon Mary Crist, Ed.D., a longtime Laguna Beach resident, is enrolled Blackfeet (Amskapi Pikuni) from the Douglas family in Babb on the reservation Montana. She is a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, serving at St. Michael’s Riverside. She is married to The Rev. Will Crist, the mother of an adult son and a daughter, grandmother of five and great grandmother of one. She earned a Doctor of Education at Teachers College Columbia University in New York, a Master of Divinity at The Episcopal Theological School/Claremont School of Theology and a Bachelor of Arts at the University of California Berkeley. She is the former dean of the Metcalf School of Education and professor in the Online and Professional Studies Division at California Baptist University in Riverside. She has been active in Indigenous Ministry in the Episcopal Church for many years, as a member of the executive council’s committee on Indigenous Ministry, and is now a member of the Indigenous Missioner’s Advisory Council. She was a preacher at the Holy Eucharist featuring Native Americans at General Convention in 2012. 

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Laguna Beach is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

