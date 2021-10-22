NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

South Laguna Community Garden Park 102221

South Laguna Community Garden Park might just be the place for you

Have you always wanted to try your hand at gardening, but weren’t sure where to start? Perhaps you are a seasoned gardener, but lack a sunny spot of soil to work with. Does the idea of meeting and working alongside your family and neighbors to make our community a greener and better place appeal to you? The South Laguna Community Garden Park (SLCGP) currently has openings and now is your chance to join.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers and generous donations, what was a vacant lot in 2009, is now a bustling and productive organic garden park with 53 raised beds (6’x8’) cared for by individual families or shared between friends. Over the years, more than 400 people have become members of Laguna’s only community garden, and countless others – locals and tourists alike – enjoy the public park space every day. 

South Laguna Community garden

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of SLCGP

South Laguna Community Garden Park is a lovely mix of vegetables, flowers and herbs

The fall and winter growing seasons are actually the most rewarding, so don’t let the upcoming change of seasons deter you from joining. Greens such as kale, chard, lettuces, herbs and root vegetables thrive in our moderate climate and many even enjoy sharing their abundant harvest with neighbors. Some have even perfected growing varieties of winter tomato plants. Volunteers are always happy to help others with improving their soil or choosing proper plants to grow, so don’t be intimidated if you’re not a “gardening expert.”

South Laguna Community shoveling [

Click on photo for a larger image

Shoveling soil to distribute to the garden beds

This last year, gardeners embarked on the challenging task of removing invasive nightshade from the surrounding slopes, and replacing it with California native and drought-tolerant plants. Not only was there a drastic reduction in pests, but many more native birds and beneficial insects, including wrens, Monarch butterflies and praying mantises are now using the garden areas as habitat. Garden members care for the park’s public areas by pruning, weeding and planting when needed. Many enjoy this rewarding activity as much as tending to their boxes. Some volunteers come solely to help maintain the overall garden.

South Laguna Community meeting

Click on photo for a larger image

Meeting and working alongside family and neighbors in the garden park

 In the past year and a half during the pandemic, the SLCGP has taken on an even more important role for the community. Despite being closed to non-members for a short time at the onset, as advised by the CDC, the garden park has provided a place for neighbors and visitors to meet safely and offered much needed “green therapy.” In the coming months, the garden park will again be offering its popular events – community potlucks featuring the famous Garden Band, sing-alongs and gardening classes. 

For information on how to join, visit http://southlaguna.org/garden/garden-plot-applications/ or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Call 949.228.8690.

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way in Laguna Beach.

 

