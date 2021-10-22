NewLeftHeader

 October 22, 2021

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Sordid Lives FP 102221

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Sordid Lives film screening on November 3

On Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will host a film screening of Sordid Lives at the Arthouse Theatre. 

When Peggy, a good Christian woman, hits her head on the sink and bleeds to death after tripping over her lover’s wooden legs in a motel room, chaos erupts in Winters, TX.

When three generations of her family gather for the funeral, we learn the hilarious, sad, trashy truth of their “Sordid Lives.”

Laguna Beach Cultural Sordid Lives

Courtesy of LBCAC

“Sordid Lives” is a “A Black Comedy about White Trash”

The Chicago Tribune refers to the film as, “A train wreck you can’t help but watch.”

Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Proof of vaccination, negative test or mask is required.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

