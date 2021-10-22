NewLeftHeader

mist

58.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 85  |  October 22, 2021

Grateful breast cancer patient transforms 102221

Grateful breast cancer patient transforms her journey with City of Hope’s pioneering science and expert cancer care

For Sarah Sanders, one of the most life-changing aspects of breast cancer was letting someone else take care of her – specifically, her mom, Teri, who basically moved into Sarah’s home to help her. 

The two found uplifting moments in unexpected places. “I reconnected with her in such a meaningful way,” Sarah said. “She did all this research on how to care for someone post-surgery. We still laugh when we talk about her trying to give me a shower. She would put on a bathing suit, and she would wash my hair, and we would just laugh together. Our bond deepened while I healed.”

Perhaps the most memorable moment of her journey, said Sarah, came during a follow-up visit with her physician, Wade Smith, M.D., a board-certified medical oncologist at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island. Smith, who specializes in breast cancer treatment and research, performed cutting-edge genomic testing and determined chemotherapy was not necessary.

When Smith gave her the good news, said Sarah, it was the only time she cried. “[Dr. Smith] represents everything City of Hope stands for.”

Grateful breast cancer Smith and Sanders

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

Wade Smith, M.D., medical oncologist breast cancer specialist and grateful patient Sarah Sanders

Now thriving in breast cancer survivorship, Sarah is grateful for City of Hope’s highly specialized physicians and the breakthroughs they deliver to patients like her. “I have peace of mind knowing my care is with the institution that’s going to always have the most cutting-edge technology and advanced medical science.”

With an expanding clinical network throughout Orange County, City of Hope offers unmatched access to lifesaving cancer care close to more homes in the region. Patients can consult with City of Hope experts whose sole focus is treating and curing cancer. And they can do so free of the burden of having to travel far from where they live for advanced therapies, clinical trials, and precision prevention and early detection resources.

Newport Beach residents have convenient access to City of Hope’s two patient-focused locations in their community: City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island and City of Hope Newport Beach Lido. Orange County patients can also access City of Hope’s care at locations in Irvine Sand Canyon and Huntington Beach.

The four Orange County locations are home to a multidisciplinary team of City of Hope cancer specialists, backed by the deep expertise of the organization’s more than 1,000 researchers and physicians. Each location offers an array of services and a calming environment.

And all offer another City of Hope hallmark – nationally recognized compassionate care throughout the cancer journey for patients and their families, delivered by a team that promises to hold your hand and never let go.

The benefits for breast cancer patients at City of Hope Orange County are extensive and include access to:

–Clinician-scientists with track records of exceptional outcomes at all stages of breast cancer.

–A collaborative and compassionate multidisciplinary team of breast cancer experts that understand your unique needs and background.

–Advanced techniques such as nipple-sparing mastectomies, high-precision radiation and immunotherapies.

–Promising new therapies for breast cancer offered through innovative research and clinical trials.

–Breast-conserving surgery that removes early-stage tumors while delivering excellent cosmetic outcomes.

–Personalized support care and comprehensive follow-up programs focused on minimizing recurrence risk and improving quality of life – from diagnosis to remission and beyond.

Even before her diagnosis, Sarah Sanders knew that, with her family history of breast cancer, her choices could make all the difference in her breast health. She recognizes how important it was that her cancer was discovered early and urges Orange County women and their families to take advantage of City of Hope’s individualized and highly specialized breast cancer care.

“At City of Hope, my care went to a level that no one else can match,” Sarah said. “For leading-edge technology and breast cancer expertise that represents the best of the best, City of Hope Orange County is the place to be.”

Hope is growing at City of Hope Orange County. Learn more about our highly specialized breast cancer care. To make an appointment, click here, or call:

Newport Beach Fashion Island, 949.763.2204

Newport Beach Lido, 949.999.1400

Irvine Sand Canyon, 949.333.7580

Huntington Beach, 714.252.9415

For more information on City of Hope Orange County, go to www.CityofHope.org/OC.

This is paid content by City of Hope.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.