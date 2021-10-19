NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Crystal Cove’s Fire Ecology Internship Program 101921

Crystal Cove’s Fire Ecology Internship Program seeks high school students

High school students – join Crystal Cove’s Fire Ecology Internship Program. Help Crystal Cove Conservancy, Crystal Cove State Park and Irvine Ranch Conservancy study the impacts of fire in Orange County by joining Crystal Cove’s internship program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Over the course of the Fire Ecology Internship, high school volunteers will collaborate with land managers and researchers to study the impact of fire on our ecosystems in open spaces across Orange County. Student interns will gain valuable experience working in the field of restoration, fire ecology, and land management and help local land managers address real conservation challenges.

Ninth through 12th grade students attending high school in Orange County are eligible to apply. Internship meetings will be a combination of in-person field days on Saturdays and some weekday evenings on Zoom. Visit the Fire Ecology Internship page here for more info and to apply. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 25. Qualified applicants will be contacted to schedule a short interview over Zoom during the first two weeks of November.

 

