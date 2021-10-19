NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

LAM presents One Hour/One painting on October 28 

On Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) and author and critic Peter Clothier invite participants to spend a full hour in front of a single work of art.

Peter Clothier

Clothier is an internationally known writer, speaker and creative consultant who specializes in writing about contemporary art and artists, including the popular “Slow Looking: The Art of Looking at Art.” He has given talks for TEDx Fullerton, UC Santa Barbara, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Portland Art Museum and many other venues.

Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: $7 for members; $14 for non-Members.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

