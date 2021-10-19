NewLeftHeader

clear sky

51.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Intouchables FP 101921

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center presents Intouchables film screening on October 20

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center will host a film screening of Intouchables, starring Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy.

After a paragliding accident, Philippe, a rich aristocrat, is confined to his home. He employs Driss as home help. Driss is a young guy from the projects, recently out of prison.

Vivaldi and Earth, Wind and Fire, fine language and slang, suits and jogging outfits come together and a clash is inevitable.

Two worlds collide and win each other over to give birth to a friendship as crazy, funny and fierce as it is unexpected.

Laguna Beach Cultural Intouchables

Courtesy of LBCAC

The “Intouchables” stars Francois Cluzet and Omar Sy

The film, based on a true story, was voted the cultural event of 2011 in France with 52% of votes in a poll by Fnac. Until it was eclipsed in 2014 by Lucy, it was the most viewed French film in the world with 51.5 million tickets sold. The film received several award nominations. In France, the film won the César Award for Best Actor for Omar Sy and garnered seven further nominations for the César Awards, including the César Award for Best Actor.

Five percent of the movie’s profit was given to Simon de Cyrène, an association that helps paralyzed people.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Proof of vaccination, negative test or mask is required.

The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.