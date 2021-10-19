NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Fair Game 101921

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Whether it’s “traitor” Jane or activist Jane, she draws a crowd and attention to important causes

Tom new picYesterday morning, several hundred people gathered on the cobblestones just off of Main Beach to hear from a number of local politicians and, most notably, actor/activist Jane Fonda, concerning the halting of oil drilling off our local coasts.

Now, before those of you who don’t like Jane Fonda begin writing me again, I know, I know, I received your messages last week after her mention. You all need to understand, whether I like Jane or not is not the point, it’s my job to tell you what’s going on in our city limits. When Jane visits, that’s big news. Sometimes you assume too much with your complaints.

Anyway, back to yesterday. 

Judie Mancuso, the founder, CEO and president of Social Compassion in Legislation, took initial control of the presentation, stating the message and theme of the day, before introducing those to follow her in speaking.

They included Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen, Assemblywoman and Laguna Beach’s own Cottie Petrie-Norris, State Senator Dave Min, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Fonda, of course, and several others.

Mayor Whalen’s message was simple, “We’re here to protect this beauty (while pointing over his shoulder and looking out to the ocean). The easy path is not always the right path, which would mean just to wait for the oil drilling leases to expire. We need to find a just and equitable path to end the drilling off our coast.”

Fair Game Bob Whalen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen

State Senator Min was next. He has been the most instrumental in leading the charge in Sacramento towards organizing a united effort to reach up to the federal level, where much of the control resides.

Min’s rallying cry to the audience was, “As long as there’s drilling, there will be spilling.” And he acknowledged that that’s not acceptable.

He also explained to the audience that most of those oil rigs’ contracts run in perpetuity, until they’re abandoned, or until the oil runs out. He urged legislation that would force those companies to be responsible for capping and removing their rigs, while also taking responsibility for cleanup and remediation.

Fair Game Councilmembers SNL 10.19

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The crowd listens to Stop the Drilling speakers. (L-R) Third from left in the front row are Stephanie Blake, Councilmember Peter Blake, City Manager Shohreh Dupuis and Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss.

Petrie-Norris echoed much of Min’s comments, while expressing her love for the community and her commitment to seeing this effort through.

Eventually, the microphone was handed off to Fonda, who started with her impassioned plea. Just about that time, several protestors, some 25 yards behind the stage, used a bullhorn to do their best to interrupt Fonda with such screams of “traitor” and “communist.”

That’s when Fonda expressed perhaps the line of the day, saying “Don’t think that this hasn’t happened to me before,” as the audience laughed.

Fonda’s message was urging the politicians behind her to keep up the fight, while at the same time demanding that President Biden do the same thing in federal waters. She also pointed out that those arguing that the loss of this oil production locally would put demands elsewhere in the world were completely false. Saying that in actuality their removal would correspond with the fall of state oil consumption by other means.

Fair Game Jane Fonda SNL 10.19

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Actor and activist Jane Fonda makes an impassioned plea at Main Beach for no more drilling

As the meeting wound down and the crowd dispersed, many residents took advantage of photos opps with the politicians.

And as we moved to the curb to cross Coast Highway, another reminder came. A passing pick-up truck honked and many waved their support. But, with the window down, the driver, with finger held high, screamed two unkind words out the side window, once again reminding us that there are two sides to every story.

• • •

Last Thursday, the City Council joined State Senators Min and Josh Newman (Fullerton), in sending a letter to OC federal representatives “asking them to lead a legislative effort to end all offshore drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, including drilling performed under current leases.”

So, the process is truly in motion. 

• • •

The Laguna Beach City Council will continue with the hybrid meeting format allowing people to attend in person only to speak, or by participating online via Zoom.

The Webinar ID for tonight’s council meeting is https://lagunabeachcity.zoom.us/j/91641723096. Here is the agenda for tonight’s meeting.

• • •

Have you ever studied just one piece of art? Just one?

Well, the Laguna Art Museum is presenting author and critic Peter Clothier where he’ll invite attendees to spend a full hour in front of one single work of art.

Clothier is as an internationally known writer, speaker and creative consultant who specializes in writing about contemporary art. 

On Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., the Laguna Art Museum will feature One Hour/One Painting, where Clothier will present his popular program called “Slow Looking: The Art of Looking at Art.”

He’s done this before, at TEDx Fullerton, UC Santa Barbara, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Portland Art Museum and many other venues.

Advance tickets are recommended and are $7 for members and $14 for non-members.

• • •

I’m not suggesting you run out and start decorating your car or begin building a float, I’m simply encouraging you to mark your calendar for Saturday, March 5, 2022 for the 55th Annual Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade.

Nominations are being accepted for parade honorees including Grand Marshal, Honored Patriot, Citizen of the Year and Artist of the Year. A brief summary of  their background and local activities should be included with the nomination.

The first Parade committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. downstairs at the Legion Hall. Honorees will be chosen at the meeting.

For an entry form or further information, contact Sandi Werthe at 949.494.6016 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

