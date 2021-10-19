“Opera Reimagined” FP 101921

“Opera Reimagined”: backstage with Laguna Tenor Rick Weber

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

Opera singer Rick Weber, better known by locals as the “Laguna Tenor,” brings both his talent and passion for opera to the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

In an age when opera might feel antiquated or intimidating – when today’s music sounds more techno than classical – Weber’s performances exude drama, humor, desire and heartache. From unrequited love to tragic deaths, Weber delivers the heart’s drama to his audiences. He’s not only a singer, but a storyteller. He shares the vivid narratives behind every aria he sings. Once the music begins, spectators are already invested in the characters’ lives.

We sat down with Weber to discover where his interest in opera began, some of the highlights of his career, how he’s trained his voice and other surprises that happen behind the scenes of an opera singer’s life.

The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Rick Weber

Laguna Tenor Rick Weber will perform at the LBCAC on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m.

Stu News: Tell us about your entrée into music. When and how did you get started?

Rick Weber: Growing up, we always had music playing in the house. My mom is Italian American, and my dad immigrated to the United States from Germany. I’m not the only singer in the extended family. There are a few other tenors floating around in my family, from across the world, on both the German and Italian sides. My brothers, sister and I were raised outside of Philadelphia, where we had easy access to the art museums and theaters in Philly and New York.

Even by fifth grade, I had a big voice. I played the role of Geppetto in the musical Pinocchio. When I would sing, the kids would look at me funny, so I knew it was unusual.

Over the years, I started performing in local productions. I went to George Washington University in Washington, D.C. and took an opera-singing class. I didn’t take it too seriously. I was hunting for credits so I could take fewer classes in my senior year and figured I could get a good grade for this elective. Back East, I had performed in about 30 musical productions, but it wasn’t until I moved to California that I really got interested in opera.

SN: Talk about that first opera experience.

RW: My first opera was Turandot by Puccini. I saw a production by the San Diego Opera and I was blown away. It was like a combination of all the arts. Like going to a vocal concert, plus a symphony, plus an art museum. One time during the holidays, I went home for Thanksgiving to visit my parents. My dad had accidentally ordered too many of The Three Tenors CDs (with Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti and José Carreras). There were five CDs sitting on the table, so I took one and brought it back to California.

I was living in Dana Point and had just started dating my wife (then my girlfriend) who was living in Rancho Cucamonga. On the many journeys back and forth from the beach to the Inland Empire, I learned what road rage was like – I’d never experienced this kind of traffic. So, I popped that CD in to give me some peace. I started messing around, singing along, and realized, “Wow, I can hit these notes!”

I made a New Year’s commitment to get singing lessons. My wife and I went to see Carmen at the LA Opera. William “Bill” Vendice was the choral director listed in the program. I called the general line at LA Opera, went through all the menu prompts, and got through to Vendice’s voicemail. Months went by because he was traveling in Italy, but he eventually checked his messages and called me back. I remember saying, “I think I’m a tenor, but I expect you’ll be the judge of that. I’m really just hoping you could refer me to a trainer. He replied, “I’ll train you myself.”

So, I went to his house in Silverlake. We started with the songs I knew from the Three Tenors CD. The first song I learned was “Recondita Armonia,” which is the first tenor aria in the opera Tosca (an opera by Giacomo Puccini). To this day, I open most of my shows with that song. It’s the first aria I ever sang and I still sing it first today when I open a show.

SN: Tell us about Tosca. What makes it a perfect opener?

RW: It’s about this artist’s love for Tosca, who is the soprano diva who performs in the opera house below his art studio. This artist – Cavaradossi – is supposed to be painting a portrait of this rich woman that a husband commissioned, but he keeps painting Tosca. At the end he reflects on the painting, singing, “Tosca is you.”

Spoiler alert: At the end of the opera, the three main characters die (of a stabbing, a suicide and a firing squad). But before all the main characters in the love triangle die, our hero, facing his death by firing squad, reflects on his life and love with Tosca and recognizes that was the most cherished time of his life. It’s as if we’re getting a glimpse of what it’s like when a person sees their life “flash before their very eyes.” It’s a unique lens and enables me to provide a (sort of) alpha and omega moment with those who attend my recitals.

SN: Do you have any favorite concert memories?

RW: For my first concert as a real tenor, I put together a repertoire and sang nine arias. I did it as an engagement present for my wife. We had a nice little soiree with our closest friends. It was really fun.

SN: Is your wife a musician?

RW: She’s a marathon runner and a cross-fitter. We say that I won’t be expected to run a marathon, and she won’t be expected to sing an aria.

SN: Singing in foreign languages sounds difficult. How do you learn these languages well enough to have operatic fluency in the native tongues?

RW: I grew up speaking German, so I can pull off the German arias pretty convincingly. I deeply understand the language, what the words mean, and how they work together. But I only do a few German songs because I really love the Italian ones (the Puccini arias, the crowd pleasers).

I don’t speak Italian, so native Italian speakers can probably tell it’s not my native language. I grow to learn the opera over time. I study the opera, I study the scenes, I study the words as they relate to the English translation. So, now I have songs in my repertoire, of course, in Italian and German, but also in Spanish and Latin. I still have yet to learn one in French, but I have my eyes set on a few arias in Carmen. Maybe for the Fête de la Musique next year?

SN: Operas are essentially stories told in another language. How do you convey those stories to your audiences?

RW: I spend a lot of time on storytelling in my concerts. People find that’s their favorite part of coming to my shows. They love that I explain the operas. For people who aren’t exposed to opera, or they don’t think they understand it, that’s the whole purpose behind “Opera Reimagined.”

SN: Talk more about the goals of “Opera Reimagined.”

RW: We no longer have Opera Pacific (an Orange County opera company that operated for 22 seasons but closed in 2008 after a series of financial hardships). In addition to the traditional LA Opera and San Diego Opera houses, we have the Lyric Opera of Orange County, the Pacific Opera Project and Long Beach Opera. I’m so impressed with what they’ve been able to do, especially during the pandemic, to keep opera alive. So, I’m working to feature artists from these local troupes.

That’s my mission with “Opera Reimagined.” To highlight up-and-coming talent and give them a platform where they can perform in front of an audience without all the pressure of, let’s say, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. And to keep opera alive by making it accessible to the broadest audience. We’ll have children at our shows, we’ll have people who have never heard opera before. It’s a very forgiving and accessible environment for up-and-coming talent. There are obviously some opera aficionados in the audience, but for the most part, it’s people wanting to be exposed to some beautiful music in the exclusive setting of the LBCAC.

SN: Tell us about the LBCAC and how that Center has advanced your goals.

RW: “Opera Reimagined” is only possible because of the LBCAC. Up until now, I’ve only performed on my own – for parties and private events in my home. I’ve been having concerts in my house for years, but I’ve never had a venue. Now, thanks to [LBCAC Founder] Rick Conkey, I have a stage and I’m going to do this regularly and invite other opera singers to join me on the stage.

This Saturday, Oct. 16, I’m bringing three up-and-coming singers of various ages. This round, we’ll be featuring Laguna Beach local, 16-year-old Sophia Pachl, Bella Rusin (my goddaughter) from Lake Elsinore and Molly Noori, who joins us from the Lyric Opera of OC. “Opera Reimagined” is ideal for vocalists of all ages who love opera and would like to make people happy. It’s a very accessible environment. I want to give people a place to experience this beautifully rich classical music without having to buy high-priced tickets and sit through a full opera.

The LBCAC is a magical space. The acoustics are wonderful. And the history behind the place is amazing. It was the first photo gallery in the United States, so it’s at the artistic heart of our town.

Click on photo for a larger image

The LBCAC showcases an array of talent. Audiences will be treated to both visual and vocal arts.

SN: Is opera a genre that gives the singer space to bring their own voice and personality, or is it strictly imitative?

RW: The classical answer is absolutely not – there’s no room for the singer’s individual style. The singer is considered an instrument through which the sound flows. Just like the orchestra has very specific notes they must play in a certain period of time, it’s the same for the opera singer.

But that’s one of the best parts about “Opera Reimagined.” We can try our own things. A traditional vocal coach would kill me for saying it, but that’s what “Opera Reimagined” is all about. It’s truly about making opera more accessible. Sometimes I mess around. I’ll sing a note that’s a little higher because I want a little money note in the middle, or hold onto a note for a little longer, to create something unexpected.

I’m extremely inspired by Pavarotti. He could do whatever he wanted because he was the greatest of all time. No one criticized Pavarotti for going off script, so he was all over the place. But it’s traditionally frowned upon.

Some pieces force you to stay true to the music or it won’t work. For example, the Ave Maria rendition that everyone loves is by Schubert. But the one that’s more obscure is rooted in a Bach melody. The words were added by French composer Gounod. And, if you don’t sing it exactly the way it’s written, the piece runs away from you, and you risk losing yourself and your audience.

But for the rest of them, I have fun. I’m at a certain stage in my life where I’m doing it for fun and entertainment because it makes people happy. Picasso wrote, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” That quote really resonates with me.

SN: Is there anything you do to prepare your voice before you go on stage?

RW: I drink hot water with lemon and honey before and during my gigs. Sometimes I’ll throw a throat lozenge in there if my allergies are acting up. I really avoid drinking [alcohol] before or during my performances. Some people are so nice to offer these libations to show appreciation. I think some pop or rock singers can get away with drinking during a performance. Heck, remember Dean Martin?! Don’t get me started with Guns n Roses! With opera, it’s different. It’s a challenge that requires focus. You need to have your full wits about you.

SN: How do you train?

RW: For the past five or so years, my voice teacher is Kathleen Martin, an accomplished soprano who lives in Laguna Niguel. Kathleen has performed in all the big opera houses in Europe and, when I first met her, I was extremely intimidated. But she has unlocked a sound in me I never knew was possible. She also helps me pick songs that I never would otherwise pick. I practice with her every week and I’m always adding new songs to my list of arias I want to learn before I die.

And then – you know – I’m a singer. I’ve been this way practically my entire life, so family, friends, neighbors catch me singing all the time. I sing in the shower. I’m fortunate that my neighbors on either side are retired and happen to love classical music. Sometimes they’ll come sit out on their patios while I’m rehearsing.

SN: Tell us more about how your coach unlocks these sounds. How does that happen?

RW: Think about those high “C” notes that Pavarotti has made famous. I used to compare hitting those notes to threading a needle. But through my training, I feel like it’s more of a shelf. Now I’m shooting the air up and it drops on a shelf. This gives me a much bigger platform to hold that note in that high register. I didn’t know I had that shelf until Kathleen helped me discover it.

She teaches me how to move my face, how to move my body, and my head. This all translates into muscle memory. That’s what creates the sound. So, for me, it’s not so much about using verbal cues to create music. It’s about using verbal cues to create muscle movements.

For example, having a smile on your face enables you to avoid going flat. The muscles in your face, if you keep a bright face and bright smile, you’ll have a better chance of producing that crisp, bright tone. Even if I’m singing a tragic aria, I’ll adjust my eyes to fit the mood of the piece, but my mouth will stay in a relative smile. And, generally speaking, smiling makes others smile, so I like to see happy faces in the audience.

SN: Speaking of pitch, this is a perpetual debate in music. Can you train pitch?

RW: I think you’re born with pitch. I think anyone can sing. Anyone. That’s part of what this is all about. Enabling up-and-coming artists to realize their goals and dreams. I believe everyone can learn how to sing. Now pitch, on the other hand, I know it’s extremely controversial. But I think you’re born with pitch. There’s a connection between the brain, ears and vocal chords that has to all work.

SN: What are some of the biggest challenges on stage?

RW: Well, the music is relatively challenging – let’s say, compared to popular music or musicals. But besides the notes, when you’re on stage, you really have a commitment to the audience to stay in character. There are pieces that require you to laugh. So, you’re singing, operatically and on key: “Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.” And in the middle of it, you look over at your friends, who are sing-laughing as well…and then you start really laughing. But you have to stay on pitch while watching each other singing and laughing. Some of my friends who are also performers will find it funny when they read this response.

Click on photo for a larger image

Rick Weber performing at the LBCAC

SN: What can the audience expect on Saturday night at LBCAC’s “Opera Reimagined?”

RW: I’m so excited to be featuring some amazing talent this round. Sophia Pachl is only 16. She blew the audience away last time with her renditions of “Batti, batti o bel Masetto” and “Se Florinda é fidele.” I also have the privilege of welcoming Mezzo-soprano Molly Noori (Michigan Opera Theatre – Detroit Opera House – Lyric Opera of OC) to the LBCAC, and then introducing you all to my goddaughter Bella Rusin. Our goal is to create a nice evening in a warm, yet exclusive environment. I want to give people a place to experience this beautifully rich classical music without having to buy high-priced tickets and sit through a full opera.

I look forward to welcoming your audience to this upcoming performance and to making “Opera Reimagined” a regular fixture at the LBCAC.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online by visiting the LBCAC website at https://www.lbculturalartscenter.org/. The concert begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.