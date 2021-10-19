NewLeftHeader

clear sky

51.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 101921

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi likes this charming driftwood fish detail, off Virginia Way. So does Rosaura Ulvestad – the only reader who submitted the correct answer. Congrats go to Rosaura!

Thanks, everyone, for playing along. 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

Wheres Maggi 10.19

Click on photo for a larger image

Landscape feature on Virginia Park Drive

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.