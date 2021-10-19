NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 84  |  October 19, 2021

Pumpkin jumps into menus 

By Diane Armitage

As we all scream toward Halloween and the surprising arrival of November, 

this week’s gentle reminder of Thursday’s (Oct. 21) “National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day” and Tuesday’s (Oct. 26) “National Pumpkin Day” prompted me into fast action. We have some full moons and ripe pumpkins to talk about!

Halloween parties

Three of our restaurants have announced the return of their popular Halloween parties.

Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill gets the weekend off to a sizzling start with a Thursday night, Oct. 28 Halloween Party from 8-11 p.m. 

Costumes are welcome as revelers dance to the beats of DJ AL-B. There is no cover charge. 

Mozambique, one of Laguna’s longest-standing Halloween hangouts, is featuring the fabulous funk band, Slapbak, on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 p.m.-midnight. 

Dig out the costume you planned for 2020 and dust off that weird hat you were going to wear, as Mozambique’s costume contest invites some of the most unique creations around. Cover is $10.

Skyloft boldly grabs the Halloween date itself with an ’80s Night Halloween Party on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 8:30 p.m.-midnight.

With the Radio Rebels rocking the stage, here’s your last chance to don that ingenious costume for free entry at Skyloft. You pay just a $10 cover if you already packed your costume away. 

Carving room into the menu for pumpkin

Just which of our chefs in this lovely town of ours is ladling out the pumpkin goods? As it turns out, quite a few are carving out a pumpkin groove. As their emails continue to zing back to me, here’s what I’ve gathered thus far. Be sure to check my social channels (@BestofLagunaBeach) for more pumpkin news as additional confirmed sightings occur.

Pumpkin cocktail, anyone? 

Check out this beautiful Great Pumpkin Martini at Selanne Steak Tavern, a smooth and mellow blend of Stoli Vanilla Vodka, pumpkin spiced purée and a dollop of rich cream. Shaken vigorously, it’s then poured into a frosty glass with a graham cracker rim.

  The Best Selanne Great Pumpkin Martini

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Selanne Steak Tavern

Selanne’s Great Pumpkin Martini

Pumpkin soup, purée & butternut cousins

It was great news to hear that Chef Maro Molteni at Royal Hawaiian Fire Grill has returned his amazing Pumpkin Soup to the fall menu. It debuted over the weekend. A creamy, delectable blend, it’s topped with mozzarella cheese, croutons and chives.
And, while Chef Maro has always featured his pumpkin purée beneath the best wood-grilled chicken dish on the planet, he’s also begun serving the same purée under his popular wood-grilled Hangar Steak. It’s a beautiful contrast to the smoky proteins and vegetables on the composed plate. 

The Best Royal Hawaiian Chicken

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Royal Hawaiian Free Range Chicken with Pumpkin Purée

Lumberyard is keeping it in the family with a Butternut Squash Risotto served with their Slow-Braised Short Ribs. The special item debuts this coming weekend. Meanwhile, Chef Rainer Schwarz at Driftwood Kitchen churns his butternut squash into pillowy Gnocchi for a small plate best seller. 

Comfort & loved desserts

Back by popular demand, Reunion Kitchen has reintroduced its neighborly favorite (and one of mine), Pumpkin Spice Buttercake. A carefully preserved recipe, Owner Scott McIntosh won’t even tell me what he adds to create the rich cake’s moistness. Don’t even try; he is adamant. It’s served with rich whipped cream, vanilla ice cream and butterscotch-y sauce for dipping. 

The Best Reunion Buttercake

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Reunion Kitchen

Reunion Kitchen’s Pumpkin Spice Buttercake

To complete the current list of decadent delights, make tracks back to Lumberyard for Chef’s Pumpkin Bread Pudding. This popular bread pudding dessert is always a staple on the menu, but Chef Primo switches his mix-ins often. Now on the menu for several autumn weeks, this super-moist pumpkin version is drizzled in custard-y, pumpkin-y goodness with vanilla ice cream as its crown.

The Best Lumberyard Pumpkin

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Diane Armitage

Lumberyard’s Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Pumpkin pies just around the corner 

As I noted earlier, November is (alarmingly) in our sights. As of today – we have exactly 38 days until Thanksgiving.

Moulin’s Laurent Vrignaud is debuting his famed pumpkin and pecan pies and tartlets the first week of November. And we all need to try at least one slice of both as a sort of “start your engines” action before heading into the Thanksgiving meal. 

The Best Moulin Pumpkin & Pecan

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Moulin 

Moulin’s Pumpkin and Pecan Tartlets

Both the large pies and tartlets are available in his two closest locations – downtown Laguna and Ritz Carlton Drive (Monarch Beach). 

The best-selling author and blogger on The Best of Laguna Beach™, Diane Armitage is on an endless quest for the most imaginative adventures in Laguna’s restaurants, events and lifestyle. Check out chef interviews, retail and restaurant news and favorite events at https://thebestoflagunabeach.com/.

Please follow on Instagram @BestofLagunaBeach (look for Diane’s smiling face).

 

